SAN MARCOS, Texas UL’s mission going into Saturday’s 4 p.m. regular season finale at Texas State is 100% clear.
If the Ragin’ Cajuns win, they’re almost certainly headed to a bowl. If they lose, the season is over.
There’s also no mistaking the history between these two programs with UL leading 9-0 with nine double-digit victories under its belt.
The analysis of this matchup, however, gets a little muddier after that.
Yes, the Bobcats are 4-7 and not bowl eligible, and yes, they haven’t ever threatened to beat the Cajuns in nine tries.
After that, it’s hard to see much of a distinction by just looking at the numbers.
UL lost to Troy 23-17 at home, while Texas State lost at Troy 17-14.
The Bobcats lost to Southern Miss 20-14, while the Cajuns lost to the Eagles 39-24.
Texas State beat Appalachian State 36-24 from the East, while UL beat Marshall 23-13.
“We’re playing a Texas State team that the second half of the season has played really good football,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
The league statistics tell a similar story.
Much of UL’s dominance over the Bobcats has been in the trenches. Texas State’s approach is different this year.
“They’ve kind of flipped their MO a little bit on defense,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve got some good players to play the way they’re playing. In the past, they’ve been kind of a read-and-react defense a little bit. They kind of line up and stay where they’re at. This year, they’re way more aggressive.”
For instance, Texas State is No. 4 in rushing defense (UL No. 8) and sixth in total defense (UL No. 7).
That defense certainly caught the eye of UL’s new starting quarterback Chandler Fields.
“Their defense is super good,” he said. “Their D-line’s really talented with super high motors. Their DBs are super talented as well and also their linebackers. It’s going to take all of us doing our job.”
In the red zone, Texas State’s defense ranks seventh in the league (UL No. 11).
“They’ve got three of five starters back on the O-line,” Desormeaux said of the offense. “They continue to get better. You can see that. They do run the ball effectively. They get in some sets and they’ll spread you out and run it. This year, they’re getting in some ‘12’ personnel as well.”
Arkansas State transfers in quarterback Layne Hatcher (262-415-9, 2520 yds, 19 TDs) and running back Lincoln Pare (144-551, 4 TDs).
“He gets the ball out really quick,” Desormeaux said of Hatcher. “He makes good decisions with it.”
Texas State’s offensive line is now middle of the pack in sacks allowed and No. 5 in time of possession (UL No. 8).
The Bobcats are No. 8 in passing offense (UL No. 10), but are No. 12 in rushing offense (UL No. 10). Texas State is No. 2 in red zone offense (UL No. 11).
Moreover, Hatcher has taken virtually every snap at quarterback this season, while Fields will be in his second game back after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
Nevertheless, it’s full steam ahead in Desormeaux’s mind with Fields running the show.
“No one’s that much better than someone else where you can just hide your quarterback anymore,” Desormeaux said. “That world, it just doesn’t exist anymore. The I-formation, get under center and just hand it off and hold them to 10 points, that world doesn’t exist.
“So we’re going to play to win the game with him. He’s got to continue to play well. Hopefully, as the game went on, he continued to get better and that carries some confidence into this next one.”
One thing all of those numbers don’t measure, however, is the desire and mental toughness Desormeaux sees in his Cajuns.
“I think when our backs are against the wall, that’s usually when we’re at our best,” he said. “This year, we’ve had opportunities in some games and I think we’ve developed a little sense of urgency in our team and the way we do things.
“Our kids understand. They know what it is, but I feel like that’s when we do our best work when our backs are against the wall and you’ve got to go.”