Both teams added to their count in the ‘Wins’ category, but neither the UL men’s or women’s basketball coaching staff left Saturday’s victories feeling complete.
On the men’s side, the Ragin’ Cajuns squeaked out a 78-77 road win over New Orleans.
“We could have performed better,” UL assistant coach Donovan Kates said. “Our defense could have been better.”
The Privateers shot 54.5% from the field for the game after making an incredible 68% from the field in the second half.
It was a bizarre finish to the game where senior guard Jalen Dalcourt suffered a turnover and then rebounded with 2.5 seconds left won it.
“I was really, really proud of Jalen, kind of fumbling a backdoor pass and then being able to step up and make two clutch free throws,” said Kates, who spent the last four season at Alabama prior to joining head coach Bob Marlin’s staff. “That was really big and we were proud of him.”
On the women’s side, coach Garry Brodhead also wasn’t happy with his team’s defensive effort, especially off the bench, despite improving to 5-4 on the season with a four-game winning streak.
“The ones coming off the bench didn’t quite defend like we’d like,” he said.
That game followed Tuesday’s blowout of LSU-Shreveport when things went much better.
“When we went to Louisiana Christian (Saturday), it didn’t,” he explained. “We had to play some of our starters more than we wanted to. I think the thing that we noticed more than anything is the fact that we’ve got to get better at the defensive side.”
On the injury front, Brodhead held guard Lanay Wheaton out because of a swollen knee and Monday’s update from the trainer was that she’s back to 100% and ready to go at Auburn on Sunday.
For the men, sophomore forward Joe Charles missed Saturday’s win at UNO after getting hit in the back of the head last Tuesday again Loyola of New Orleans, but Kates said he’s expected back when the Cajuns (7-1) host Samford at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Joe’s good,” Kates said. “We expect Joe back Saturday. We thought he was probably going to play this past weekend, but something happened and he didn’t. But I think you’ll see Joe suited up Saturday, so Joe’s in a good spot.”
The rosters for both teams will be in final exams week all week.
Brodhead plays to rest full-time starters such as Tamera Johnson until having a full practice on Wednesday’s dead day.
Part of the beauty of the men’s win at UNO was Jordan Brown was only 4-of-10 shooting from the field for 16 points, so Greg Williams and Terence Lewis took over. Williams had a game-high 27 points with five boards and Lewis added 2 points and eight rebounds.
“That’s super important,” Kates said. “Coach has a saying that every game a different player drives the bus, whether it’s been Greg or whether it’s been Jalen coming up with big plays, Themus (Fulks) coming up with big plays … Mike Thomas, they’ve all been able to come up and play a part in different situations.”