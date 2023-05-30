UL freshman center fielder Mihyia Davis has been named to the inaugural D1Softball Freshman All-America team.
The award adds to Davis' list of postseason honors which also includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, first-team All-Sun Belt and first-team NFCA All-Central Region.
Davis recorded 10 outfield assists and led the nation with 52 stolen bases in 60 attempts in her collegiate debut .
She joining Keeli Milligan and Dorsey Steamer as the only Cajuns to steal 50 bases or more in a season. Her 52 stolen bases are the second most in a single season in program history (1981-present).
The slap-hit specialist led UL with 22 multiple-hit games, 70 total hits and a .380 average. She posted multiple steals in a game 12 times and was the first freshman to reach 70 hits since Haley Hayden in 2014.