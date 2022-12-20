Months ago, UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t know exactly how the 2023 signing class was going to play out.
One thing he did know, however, was the primary focus for the Ragin’ Cajuns would remain on high school prospects.
That’s no longer a given among college football coaches around the nation.
On Wednesday’s early signing day, the Cajuns are expected to get signed documents to fill the vast majority of their 25 available spots. Losing prospects on signing day is always a possibility, but perhaps as many as 22 commitments could officially become Cajuns two days before UL plays Houston in the Independence Bowl.
Currently, of the 22 known commitments heading into signing day, 19 are from high schools across the South.
Of the potential 22 signees, eight are from Louisiana, seven from Texas, four from Mississippi, two from Florida and one from Arkansas.
There appears to be a heavy emphasis on wide receivers, offensive linemen and defensive linemen in this year’s crop.
That makes since considering the attrition those three areas have endured over the last calendar year, including the graduation of defensive end Zi’Yon Hill.
Desormeaux said he doesn’t have to look very long at his roster to see the benefit of focusing on high school prospects.
Linebacker Andre Jones, himself a little-known high school prospect from Varnado five years ago, departed the program with hopes of NFL stardom after the regular season.
So instead of thinking transfer portal, Desormeaux quickly turned to a pair of 2020 high school signees in Ja’Marian Peterson and Cameron Whitfield.
“That’s why we still recruit high school kids, because I know we can get the right kids that will come in here and do it,” Desormeaux said.
Despite coming in with high hopes, both outside linebackers waited their turn over the first two seasons and now appear ready to play huge roles next season.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Desormeaux said. “Those guys are an example of that. We knew those guys were talented coming in. That’s part of the problem sometimes. You have these young kids who are going to have their moment at some point and you know that.”
“You can see it and there’s a plan for them. But all of us are like that a little bit and young people in particular, sometimes they struggle to see anything except what’s right in front of them right now and the current situation.”
Instead of seeking another route, the duo stayed the course and waited for their number to be called.
“It doesn’t take extraordinary measures to do that,” Desormeaux added. “It takes showing up every day and doing what you’re coached to do the best that you can do it and the way that you’re supposed to do it.
Every day, they show up and it doesn’t matter what group you’ve got them working with – first, second, third, whatever – they don’t care. “They’re going to go out there and take the reps and go hard every day and take coaching. You see it. It’s daily work to get to where you want to be and make progress.”
The Cajuns are also expected to add three junior college products to the fold Wednesday.
Desormeaux also sees the long-term value of that in wide receiver Jamal Bell, who signed with UL in 2018 after one season at Tyler Junior College.
While he flirted with the transfer portal following an encouraging yet injury-plagued 2019 season, Bell remains on UL’s roster to finish out his career in the Independence Bowl.
“The guy shows up every day the same guy, smile on his face and ready to work,” Desormeaux said of Bell. “Would he have liked to have played more? Absolutely. Would he like more catches? There’s no doubt. Would he have liked to have had a more significant role on the offense? Yeah.
“But every step of the way, he led that group. We have a bunch of young guys that are going to be good players that you guys don’t know much about yet. He’s done things the right way and he’s an example of what it’s supposed to look like.”
2023 UL signing class commitments
RB Jay’Veon Haynes, Baton Rouge (Woodlawn), 5-9, 175
RB Elijah Davis, Reserve (Riverside), 5-9, 210
WR Tavion Smith, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Jones CC), 6-2, 208
WR KeDarius Wade, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway), 6-4, 180
WR AJ Jayroe, Frisco, Texas (Reedy), 6-5, 185
OG Cooper Fordham, Jacksonville, Fla, (Bolles School), 6-2, 260
OT Matthew Broussard, Thibodaux (E.D. White), 6-4, 280
OT John Bragg, Austin, Texas (LBJ), 6-5, 270
OT Xzavier Brown, Ashdown, Ark., 6-7, 295
OT Kareem Harden, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Butler CC), 6-5, 290
TE Ty Stamey, Spring, Texas (Klein Collins), 6-5, 235
TE Caden Jensen, Flower Mound, Texas, 6-6, 240
DL Jarra Anderson, Cypress, Texas (Paetow), 6-2, 240
DL Kadarius Miller, Wesson, Miss. (Copiah-Lincoln), 6-2, 270
DL Mason Clinton, Petal, Miss., 6-5, 270
EDGE Lance Williams, New Orleans (Holy Cross), 6-3, 260
EDGE Chase Edwards, Cypress, Texas (Cy Falls), 6-7, 240
EDGE Trey Fite, Tatum, Texas, 6-5, 210
CB Jeremiah Moses, Belle Chasse, 6-0, 175
LB Micah Johnson, Baton Rouge (Parkview Baptist), 6-2, 230
LB Daylon Sibley, Lake Charles College Prep, 6-0, 215
S Kody Jackson, Shreveport (Evangel), 6-2, 180