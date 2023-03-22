When UL began its spring practice session, the expectation was for redshirt junior quarterback Chandler Fields to miss the first week because of a “nonfootball procedure.”
After Tuesday’s seventh of 15 practices, Fields still hasn’t been able to return, and may not before the spring game scheduled for Thursday, April 6.
“It doesn’t look like it,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s certainly not what I was anticipating going into it. That’s really unfortunate for our team and for him.”
So with Ben Wooldridge out recovering from late-season knee surgery, Lance LeGendre moved to wide receiver and two 2022 reserves in the transfer portal, that only leaves redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss as UL’s only quarterback in the spring.
On one hand, it’s really positive for Chriss.
“You get to speed up Zeon’s development at a rate that’s usually not possible,” Desormeaux said. “So he’s getting a lot of reps banked right now and it’s really good for him.”
On the other hand, it’s got to be a bit exhausting and sometimes it’s just too much.
“The negative is that sometimes, there’s just so many reps that it almost just becomes another play,” Desormeaux said. “ Sometimes when it’s too many, it kind of just becomes another play. I don’t want to say he’s struggled with it, but (Tuesday) it just looked like it was just a bunch of plays he was running.
“To his credit, that’s hard to do. You’re a freshman and you’re taking these reps and your team is counting on you, and we’re not making it easy. We’re throwing everything at him to see what he can handle.”
Asked how you can possibly hold a spring game with just one quarterback, Desormeaux said the final plan isn’t locked down yet.
“It’ll probably be shortened up,” Desormeaux said. “The spring game is the spring game. The body of work is done in the first 14 practices, so we’ll make it work. We’re certainly not going to play a game where the guy is taking every snap.
“We’re going to do it more situationally like a scrimmage. We’ll find a way to make it competitive on both sides of the ball.”
The situation robbed the team from an anticipated spring battle.
“It is unfortunate,” Desormeaux said. “I was really looking forward to seeing those two guys compete in the spring. It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”
Injury update
In addition to the quarterback room being depleted in the spring, there are other Cajuns either out or slowed this spring.
Out for all 15 practices from the beginning were running back Kendrell Williams, defensive end Jordan Lawson and linebacker Kendre Gant.
Cornerback Keyon Martin is just returning, while running back Zylan Perry, linebacker Jake St. Andre and tight end Pearse Migl have also missed the entire spring.
Offensive lineman Trent Murphy did the first seven practices, but will miss the rest of the spring because of a knee procedure he’ll soon undergo and is expected back for the summer.
Wide receiver Tavion Smith and linebacker Ja-Marion Peterson is also out for the duration of spring, but are expected back for the summer.
“We’re going to kind of wait and see,” Desormeaux said of Smith. “The doctors have looked at it and it’s going to require a procedure. They don’t know the extent of it. He should be back for the summer. Certainly it does hurt him going into the summer where the depth chart stands.
“Yeah, when you’re a junior college guy or a transfer, your clock is sort of running a little bit. For him and for us, it’s unfortunate.”
Guidry moving too
There are quite a few returning defensive players switching to another position this spring.
Jalen Clark is now working at safety after being a cornerback last season, Courtland Flowers is now a safety from the star position and Kam Pedescleaux switched from safety to star.
Senior outside linebacker Tyler Guidry has joined the musical chairs game by spending time at inside linebacker this spring.
“His biggest role right now is still going to be playing on the edge in situations, but he’s moved inside and done a good job there,” Desormeaux said. "With Gant out, I think he wanted to move a little bit. It was a change of scenery for him and we felt like it was a good move for us to have those four guys at inside backer.
“He’s done a good job there. You can see some promise in him. It just gives him more reps in practice.”
Guidry's leadership has shown in the new room.
“Tyler’s a senior and a leader,” Desormeaux said. “I think he’s grown a lot as a leader this spring, which you need him to. That inside backer room, I mean elite leadership in that room with K.C. Ossai and Jasper (Williams) and then now TG. That’s kind of where the voice of the defense is right now, which is good.”