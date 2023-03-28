UL junior catcher Julian Brock picked up a pair of weekly awards after a banner five-game stretch last week for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Brock was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, and the Preseason All-Sun Belt first team catcher was also named to Collegiate Baseball’s Player of the Week list.
The Buster Posey Award Watch List member posted a slash line of a .529 batting average, 1.471 slugging % and .591 on-base with five home runs and 14 RBIs in leading the Cajuns to a 4-1 record on the week and its first series win at South Alabama since 2016.
Brock homered in four of five games during the week for the Ragin’ Cajuns, homering twice in an eight-run, fifth inning to open the week last Tuesday against Grambling. He opened the inning with a solo blast to left before hitting a grand slam - his second in three games - to cap off the inning.
In a three-game, SBC series at South Alabama, Brock was 5-for-10 with three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored. Brock was 3-for-6 with a pair of homers and six RBIs in leading UL to a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.