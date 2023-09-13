One week after UL’s secondary was torched for four touchdown passes in a 38-31 road loss to Old Dominion, it’s no secret where the focus of Ragin’ Cajun fans everywhere will be placed this week.
This time, the Cajuns face a UAB Blazers’ offense averaging 35 points a game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.
“It’s very different,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of UAB’s passing game.
Old Dominion’s passing game only completed 13 passes, but that was at a whopping 19 yards per reception.
“We just need to have a little more sense of urgency and doing the little details right, focusing on the little key details of each play, and sticking to our gut when we’re looking at our keys,” UL star Amir McDaniel said. “Little stuff we’ve got to fix.”
It's been back to the basics this week.
"Just getting the call and getting lined up," safety Tyrone Lewis said. "That’s something we’ve been working on this week."
In UAB’s 49-35 loss at Georgia Southern last Friday, the Blazers completed 33 passes for an average of 11.7 yards per completion.
“They’ll motion and move and then they’ll quick-game you,” Desormeaux said. “They do a lot of ball-out passing and control passing, a lot of perimeter screens and things like that to get them the ball in space. It’s not as vertical as Old Dominion was.”
Of course, after the track meet in Norfolk, that strategy might be tweaked a bit.
“That’s not to say they can’t, because against NC A&T they did throw some shots and hit them,” Desormeaux added, “but against Georgia Southern, it was really horizontal.”
UAB’s offense is run by former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer. Blazers’ quarterback Jacob Zeno is completing an incredible 84.5% of his passes – 71-of-84 passing for 676 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
“They do a good job because they’ve got a quarterback who can run and they’ve got two really good backs,” Desormeaux explained. “So if you play man and empty out and man it, they’ve got the threat of the quarterback running. They’ve got a little bit of a different passing game, but they’ve been really efficient and completing at a really high percentage rate.
“As you might imagine that Trent Dilfer would know how to design an offense to get a quarterback to play well and he has.”
His top receiver is Tejhaun Palmer (10-137, 1 TD) and running backs Isaiah Jacobs (18-89, 1 TD) and Jermaine Brown (19-81, 3 TDs) are both approaching 100 yards on the season.
“They’ve done a really good job,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve put the ball in playmakers hands. The more touches everybody gets, the better. It keeps everybody happy and everybody moving 0- sideline to sideline, they’ll all get it.”
Because of that high-efficiency attack, the Blazers are 16-of-23 on third down for an incredible 69.5 percent conversion rate.
It’s not all passing, though, with 22 of UAB’s 54 first downs coming via the run compared to 31 in the air.
Of course, UL’s offense gets to play as well. In that scenario, the Blazers aren’t nearly as good on paper. Their two opposing offenses are converting at a .560 rate in third down.
UL’s played two different games. The Cajuns have only converted 10 of 28 on third down and their opponents are even worse at a 7-for-28 conversion rate.
Overall, though, UL’s offense did everything better in the week two loss and quarterback Ben Wooldridge credited his receiving corps for much of that.
“Actually I think our receiver corps played excellent,” Wooldridge said. “I talked to them on Sunday and the way blocked on the perimeter, the way they caught the ball, they way they got yards after catch was huge. They stepped up big time and I think that’s just a glimpse of how good that group can be.”
Dre’lyn Washington has been ruled out for the second straight week. Jacob Kibodi (19-103) picked up the slack last week to get over 100 yards for the season, but redshirt freshman Zylan Perry (12-16) has yet to get on track.
"It seems like their strong suit is probably the D-line, so if we can get those guys contained … we’ve been passing it well the last two games and I think we can continue to do that against them," UL receiver Peter LeBlanc said.
Offensive coordinator Tim Leger had to be extra patient against Old Dominion’s three-safety scheme last week.
“Last week, if you got loose, there were so many secondary guys back there that it was hard to account for all the guys,” Leger said. “If you get loose this week, you’ve got a chance to go to the house, because of the way they play it.
“Completely different structure. They’re four down mostly post safety with a little bit of quarters.”