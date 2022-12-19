To say not having wide receiver Michael Jefferson is a big loss for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns would be a giant understatement.
Not only did Jefferson lead the Cajuns in receiving, but it wasn’t even close.
The senior opted out of Friday’s 2 p.m. Independence Bowl against Houston to begin his quest for the 2023 NFL Draft after catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
No other UL target of any kind caught more than 22 passes or 277 yards, and those numbers come from tight end Neal Johnson.
The next receiver in receptions is Peter LeBlanc with 22 and John Stephens in yards with 237.
“Hopefully, those guys step up and play their best game,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of UL’s remaining options.
The good thing for the receivers on that list is none of the coaches expect anyone to replace Jefferson.
“You don’t really go one-for-one when you have a guy like MJ and the impact he’s made on the team,” Desormeaux said. “You kind of need everybody to step up a little bit. That includes the tight ends a little bit. You just kind of have to spread it out a little bit.
“The guys just have to go out and make the plays we know they’re capable of. No one needs to be Michael Jefferson. They just need to go play their game and make the plays they’re supposed to make.”
The group Desormeaux “expects to play well” also includes Errol Rogers and Jake Bernard.
Rogers has 18 receptions for 168 yards, while Bernard has added 11 grabs for 191 yards and two scores. Newcomer Lance LeGendre also brings about accelerated potential.
“We just have to move some guys around,” Rogers said. “We have John (Stephens) and Lance (LeGendre) pick up more reps right there. Pete (LeBlanc) and me and Jamal Bell who might not have played as much this year, but they’ve been practicing and they know what to do. They just have to step up and make plays for the team.”
In addition to Jefferson’s absence, Dontae Fleming’s 19 receptions and 168 yards and three scores entered the transfer portal and has since connected with Tulane.
Rogers still feels the receivers room has improved overall.
“I feel like the room has gotten even better,” he said. “When we came in, we really didn’t know too much. We were just playing really.
“Guys are getting better each year. We’re working together in the summer, the offseason. We got guys like Lance now. Lance hasn’t been at receiver too long and he’s picking up a lot. I feel like it’s really progressing.”
Over the past three seasons, Rogers’ value has been his position versatility. He began the season outside and could return there if needed for this game.
“In my routes, I would say,” Rogers said of his areas of progress. “Running on safeties, getting more separation in the route across the middle, giving them a couple moves where I can separation across the field on crossing routes.
“I need to still get better in the blocking game and high-pointing the ball on balls that are up in the air – the 50-50 balls.”
Another potential option is senior Jamal Bell. For the season, he only has two receptions for 34 yards, but he’s played a high level before for the Cajuns.
Back in 2019, Bell has eight receptions for 113 yards in the season-opening loss to Mississippi State in the Superdome.
“In ’19, he comes out and has a huge game,” Desormeaux said. “Then he kind of gets banged up that year and plays the rest of the year banged up.
“He has surgery in the offseason and struggles to come back from it. Then things just kind of didn’t work out in his favor after that. He’s been a part of our team the entire time.”
He caught a 30-yard pass at Florida State and blocked a punt against Troy.
“He’s been a part of our team the entire time,” Desormeaux said of Bell. “He’s played on special teams, he blocks a punt (against Troy). He’s found a way to make himself matter to this team. That’s rare. That doesn’t happen anymore. As soon as it gets hard today, everybody wants to find the easy way out.”