All the work and understandable fatigue that went along with being UL’s only quarterback during the spring season didn’t seem to change Zeon Chriss at all.
Unlike his first press conference of the spring, he did allow himself to smile a few times, but little else changed.
Asked to make an argument for being the starting quarterback for UL come August, the redshirt freshman wouldn’t bite.
“I don’t know, that’s something everybody else can see,” Chriss said. “I really kind of focus on myself a lot. I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I feel like I’m better (than other QBs) or anything like that. I just focus on myself really.”
While many are already primed for the coaching staff to take the plunge and name Chriss as the 2023 starter at quarterback, there’s no denying Chriss took huge steps in that direction with all the work he received throughout the spring.
“I feel like I made a big jump, even since last fall,” said Chriss, who was 9-of-15 for 109 yards passing with one TD and one interception last season, as well as six carries for 33 yards. “Going through each practice, I was getting better mentally – learning the protections and the coverages and everything like that. I feel like I really gained a lot of knowledge just taking all of those reps and going all those plays.
“I just felt like I was seeing everything over and over and I just started getting comfortable.”
He readily admitted it was more challenging than he originally expected. With two quarterbacks on the bottom half of the depth chart hitting the portal in the offseason, two injured and one changing positions, Chriss was the last one standing.
“When you first hear about it, I was excited to get a lot of the reps,” he said. “I was able to get an opportunity to learn quickly and build a bond with my team. Going through it, it was a little tiresome taking all the reps, but it was exciting for me.
“When we first started, the first practice, it was very tiresome. But as we went on, I got used to just doing it.”
Sure, there were a few bad days along the way, but Chriss effectively handled the ups and downs like a veteran.
“The thing I love about that kid is that he bounces back,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He throws a pick in one period and he comes right back two plays later and hits Jake Bernard on a double move down the seam. That’s the kind of competitor he is.
“He is as even keel as you can possibly be. When he throws a touchdown, it’s the same guy as when he throws an interception and there’s a whole lot of value in that.”
Chriss credits his father’s influence early on with that mental toughness.
“That position, there’s going to be ups and downs with it,” Desormeaux said. “I think he just proves it day in and day out by his body of work and that’s what you want your quarterback to be.
"I don’t want him to be the guy who has to talk about how great he is and how hard he works. He just shows up every day and does it.”
Moreover, Chriss also understands that it requires more than just being a humble teammate to be an effective leader at his position.
“Just always staying ready and mentally prepared,” Chriss said. “The coaches want to see if you’re going to be prepared to play on Saturdays. If I prepare mentally – knowing the plays and knowing where to go with the football, making the right reads and the right decisions – I feel like that’s going to help carry over.”