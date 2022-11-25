The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are now just one of 33 undefeated teams left in Division I basketball.
And at 5 p.m. Saturday, coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns will be playing another team in that group when they travel to meet the Drake Bulldogs at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
“This is the best team we’ve played,” Marlin said. “They have really good basketball players. They’re skilled. They won’t have the size SMU or East Tennessee had necessarily but they play well together and they’re really good on offense.”
The Cajuns got to 5-0 on the season with a 76-72 overtime win at SMU on Tuesday.
Jordan Brown led the way with 26 points, while Greg Williams scored 19 points with nine rebounds.
“We got the ball inside-out for Jordan and we made 3-point shots on the perimeter too,” Marlin said. “Jalen (Dalcourt) and Greg hit some big ones.”
Williams has been hot offensively of late to add to his stellar defense and rebounding ability.
“We ran a play for him (Williams) in the last possession in regulation, because we felt like he had the hot hand,” Marlin explained. “We played with a lot of confidence recently. He just prepares so hard and the practices so hard. He’s good to a good start. He outstanding defensively too.”
The Cajuns are now 23rd nationally at 86.4 points a game and 30th in 3-point shooting at 40.2%.
Drake is averaging 74.4 points per game, while giving up 62 points a game. The Bulldogs are 5-0 after winning all three games in a tournament in the Virgin Islands.
Tucker DeVries, the head coach’s son, is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 21.8 points and 6.4 boards a game. He’s shooting 90.3% at the free throw line, while also making 46.4% from 3-point land.
Drake is shooting 78% at the line as a team, while the Cajuns are hitting 71.8% at the line.
Also averaging double digits for the Bulldogs are Sardaar Calhoun (11.4 pts, 40.9% 3-pters) and Garrett Sturtz (10.2 pts, 6.2 rebs).
“They operate well in the halfcourt with good spacing,” Marlin said. “The coach’s son is their best player. He’s really, really good.
They’re good in transition and good in the halfcourt.
“They can shoot. They’ll shoot a good number of 3s, similar to us in a lot of ways. If they’re open early and they’ve got the right guy, they’ll take them.”
In other words, this could be the biggest defensive challenge for the Cajuns, who are giving up 70.6 points a game.
“We got to use our athleticism and try to speed them up a little bit,” Marlin said. “We certainly try to outrebound them and win the 3-point game too – that’ll be big.”
The Cajuns .
It’s the first meeting between the two programs. It could go down as UL’s biggest non-conference meeting of the season.
While the Cajuns are currently ranked No. 7 in the national midmajor poll, Drake is No. 3, coming off a 25-11 season a year ago.
“There’s no doubt, this would be a better win than the one we just got,” Marlin said. “A lot of people may not know that, but they’re good. This is a big one. I think both of our teams are going to do well in our leagues.
“This is a good one. I’m excited to go compete in this game and see how we fare.”