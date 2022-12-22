SHREVEPORT — There’s no way around it.
The bulk of the pregame talk surrounding the 2 p.m. Independence Bowl on Friday has been more about the weather forecast than the actual matchup.
That means it’s been a field day for coaching psychology to counteract talk of the arctic blast enveloping Caddo Parish.
Basically, UL coach Michael Desormeaux doesn’t want to hear about it.
“Both teams are going to have to deal with it,” he said. “We talked about it all the time, adversity is either going to be your advantage or it’s going to be an excuse.
“For us, no one cares about excuses. We’ve got to embrace it. We’ve got to feel like it’s going to be to our advantage, because mentally we can turn it off.”
Most forecasts are calling for temperatures in the 17-20 range, with wind chills in single digits and wind between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Those predictions would make it the coldest Independence Bowl ever.
UL defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan sees it as something to get excited about.
“At the end of the day, our kids are just going to have to line up and play,” he said. “Whoever is the most excited team to play will win the game, period. It’s going to be cold for both teams and there’s going to be wind for both teams.”
Offensive coordinator Tim Leger used UL’s 24-21 road win at Appalachian State on Dec. 4, 2020, for perspective. On that night, the temperatures were only in the 30s, but there was a mix of heavy wind, rain and snow.
“I said, ‘If you were in Boone, raise your hand,’ ” Leger said. “A lot of the guys in that room raised their hand. We’re going to think we’re on vacation compared to that night. The wind’s not going to be blowing as hard, it’s not going to be raining, or snowing or slush — whatever was flying around in Boone — and you’re not going to be in the mountains. So let’s go play.”
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Lance LeGendre has played in harsh conditions at Maryland before transferring to UL.
“I’m kind of used to it, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I had a couple of games where it was cold. We had the big coats and the heater machines on the sidelines. It’s a mind thing.
“Obviously when you’re playing, you’re not going to be that cold. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to showcase myself and showcase us.”
As for the actual matchup, two major factors stand out.
One, UL’s defense must find a way to limit Houston’s tandem of quarterback Clayton Tune (3,845 yards, 37 TDs, 10 Ints) and wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (103-1354, 15 TDs).
“I think he’s a special kid, like second or third in the country in receiving yards,” Morgan said of Dell. “He’s a hand-in-ball guy: When he gets the ball in his hands, he can go the distance. Him and Clayton, probably one of the top-five duos in the country. It’s going to be a big challenge. Our guys are going to have to do a good job of rallying to the ball and knowing where he’s at.”
Tune is also tied for the team lead with 489 yards rushing.
Secondly, UL’s offense must avoid allowing Houston’s defensive front — which has 30 sacks on the season — to disrupt the Cajuns’ passing attack.
“The one thing that stands out right away is their front can get after the passer,” Leger said. “They’ve got good ball get-off, they‘ve got good length, they know how to get to the quarterback.
“There’s a lot of things that concern me, but if you said pick one, that would be it. That front can get after you.”
While Houston’s offense averages 37.2 points and collects 463.6 yards per game, the defense has allowed 33.5 points and 430 yards, including 285.7 in the air.
The question is, can UL’s passing game — minus leading receiver Michael Jefferson — take advantage of Houston’s leaky pass defense?
Running the ball down the stretch has certainly been a strength for the Cajuns behind Chris Smith (112-580, 3 TDs), Terrence Williams (99-365, 1 TD) and Dre’lyn Washington (61-338, 2 TDs).
That’s an area where bad weather conditions could actually benefit the Cajuns, because UL depends more heavily on the run than the Cougars.
“You just have to go out there and go handle it,” Desormeaux said. “You can’t prepare for it. You’ve got to believe that the adversity is to your advantage. The conditions are irrelevant. You’ve got a game to win.
“At the end, there’s no asterisk that says you lost because it was 20 degrees. You’ve got to find a way to do it.”