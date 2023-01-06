It’s no big secret.
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco is a hitting coach.
That’s always going to be the part of the game that gets his heart beating the fastest.
He’s also wise enough to notice the area his program requiring the biggest upgrade after last season’s 47-13, 23-4 showing.
“Defense is our priority in the preseason,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns lost in the Clemson Regional finals last season. “We have to get better defensively. That was the one area that I feel like there’s room for a big improvement. We can pitch a little bit better and we can hit a little bit better, but we can play defense way better than we did a year ago.
“So we’re going to prioritize that area.”
His Ragin’ Cajuns begin preseason practice Monday heading into the Feb. 10 season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park.
There are some critical decisions that must be made in January camp.
Most of it hinges on the continued search for a third baseman.
Jourdyn Campbell attempted the hot corner for the first time in his career last season. Offensively, she was a force at .392 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.
Despite missing the entire fall season after offseason surgery, Campbell will get another shot at third in January. If not, she could return to right field, where she played at Texas A&M.
Another viable option is moving Maddie Hayden (.369, 28 RBIs, 28 SBs last year) from center field to third base.
Hayden played there the last three weeks of the fall and nearly played the infield last season, but there was a greater need in center last January.
“She’s got that swagger about her,” Glasco said of Hayden. “She’s a ball player. She just knows how to play. She may always look like a third baseman, but she looks like an athlete who can play.”
That’s not the case this year because of freshman Mihyia Davis from Lovelady, Texas. The speedy Davis is a slapper who hit .569 in the fall.
“Both Mihyia and Maddie are elite center fielders, but I’ve got outfielders,” Glasco said.
The next big issue is somehow solving the staff’s math problem.
Here’s the issue. The three remaining infield spots, right field and designated player adds up to five.
Campbell, Karly Heath (.314, 13 HRs, 38 RBIs), Taylor Roman (.303, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs), Stormy Kotzelnick ( .356, 10 HRs, 51 RBIs), Alexa Langeliers (.370, 13 HRs, 42 RBIs) and slick-fielding freshman middle infielder Cecilia Vasquez add up to six.
That doesn’t even include Laney Credeur (.348, 6 HRs, 23 RBIs), promising freshman Kylei Griffin or any overflow from the three options in left – Kayla Falterman (.414, 11 RBIs, 11 SBs), Samantha Graeter (.309, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs) and Kramer Eschete (.3258, 19 RBIs, 10 SBs).
“I told our staff, I don’t know the lineup, you don’t know the lineup, so let’s not make the lineup,” Glasco said. “Let’s let the scrimmages decide.”
Whether it’s a small or large role, Vasquez figures to be part of the defensive upgrade push, as could freshman catcher Victoria Valdez.
“She (Vasquez) can play a huge role in that and Vic Valdez is a really good catcher,” Glasco said. “She can help us give (Sophie) Piskos a backup and also the competition everyday between Valdez and Piskos every day in the fall made Piskos a better receiver and a better catcher.”
Settling on solutions over the first few weeks of the season will also be complicated by UL’s brutal non-conference featuring such powerhouses as Michigan, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, UCLA, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and Texas.
Not hitting those staffs early on doesn’t mean those hitters – especially the young ones - won’t eventually hit.
Fortunately, things aren’t as complicated in the circle as the preseason begins.
Barring unforeseen curve balls, Meghan Schorman (17-6, 2.03 ERA, 141.1 IP), Sam Landry (20-3, 2.15, 117.1 IP) and Kandra Lamb (9-4, 2.05, 109.1 IP) will handle the bulk of the pitching this season.
Freshman southpaw Chloe Riassetto could fill the left role out of the pen that Vanessa Foreman did a year ago.
Also, Heath (1-0, 6.52, 9.2 IP) could get another shot at pitching as well after showing signs in the fall.
“She developed a changeup and she got control of her curveball,” Glasco said of Heath. “I don’t know what she did, but her changeup is so much better this fall.”
There's also the logical expectation that year two under pitching coach Justin Robichaux will be much smoother after a transition season last spring.
The only hiccup at pitcher is both Schorman and Lamb missed the fall season recovering from injuries but both are expected to be ready to participate for the start of January camp.
“January is huge for us,” Glasco said. “We’ve got a lot of really good players. I just don’t know how it’s all going to work out yet.”