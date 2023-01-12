Perhaps the UL women’s basketball team has turned a corner.
Coming off a 20-point road win over Texas State this past Saturday, coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns followed that performance with a 66-49 home win over South Alabama on Thursday at the Cajundome.
“It set the bar, so we know what we’re capable of,” UL forward Tamera Johnson said. “We just have to keep on going.”
The Cajuns improved to 9-8 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt play with the win heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. road game at defending regular season champion Troy in Alabama.
UL actually trailed early on at 11-5, but dominated the final three quarters to pull away.
“The first quarter was a little slow, but I think we corrected it after that,” Brodhead said. “They scored 14 points in the first quarter. I didn’t feel comfortable. That’s too many points. We want to hold people to 10 and under.
“We didn’t win our one-on-one battles. We were chasing a lot in the first quarter. We made some adjustments and made some switches.”
It was the fourth time in five Sun Belt games the Cajuns limited their opponent to 51 or fewer points.
“Most people have to score to get energized,” Brodhead said. “I think we energized on the defensive side. That’s all we talk about at practice for the most part.”
The Cajuns were also powered by the offensive duo of Lanay Wheaton and Tamera Johnson, who combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds.
Wheaton led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.
“At the beginning, it was kind of hard because we were traveling a lot,” Wheaton said. “But now since we’re able to be at home, I’m able to get in the gym more. And confidence, they preach it to me.”
Johnson did much of her scoring thanks to four offensive rebounds to lead the way to UL’s 13 offensive boards in the game.
“For me, it’s more so reading the ball coming off the rim,” Johnson said. “I think I do a pretty good job at that and I think (Caira) Wren does too. You can see when a ball is coming off.”
The third double-figure scorer was Nubia Benedith with 10 points.
The win would have been even easier if not for UL only shooting 11-of-23 from the free throw line.
Despite that shortcoming, the other efficient aspect of the win for the Cajuns was limiting the turnovers to 10, while taking advantage of 13 for South Alabama.
The Cajuns were powered by 34 points in the paint, thanks to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points.
UL scored 11 points on the break, but Brodhead’s hoping for an upgrade in that area.
“We want to run a little bit more too,” Brodhead said. “We haven’t gotten there yet. I think we’re still growing in that direction, but we’ve got to get better at it – not just break the press but try to score off of it too.
“We’ve got some time to get better.”
In fact, while Brodhead is still frustrated with the 44-43 loss at Southern Miss last Thursday, he’s overall remaining patient.
“I’m really not in a hurry,” Brodhead said. “Is it that important to win every game? My thing is, can we peak during the conference tournament? We want to win that conference tournament.
“Once we start the conference tournament, hopefully we’re playing our best.”