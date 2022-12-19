Against the most prolific passing offense UL’s defense has faced all season, the Ragin’ Cajuns are going to be without their best perimeter pass rusher in linebacker Andre Jones.
Jones is preparing for the NFL draft and won’t be playing for the Cajuns when they take on the explosive Houston Cougars at 2 p.m. Friday in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.
“Obviously, Andre’s going to be an NFL player, so that goes without saying, not having him out there,” UL outside linebackers coach Mike Guiliani said.
Don’t get the wrong impression, though. Guiliani isn’t exactly fretting the program’s next step at his position.
The Cajuns are excited for the future, largely because of a pair of redshirt freshmen in Cameron Whitfield from Houston and Ja’Marion Peterson of New Orleans.
“Andre’s played a lot of good football here, but it’s hard for me to contain my excitement when I talk about Cam Whitfield and Ja’Marian Peterson,” Guiliani said.
Whitfield is listed as 6-foot-2, 244 points and Peterson 6-2, 232.
“We were so excited when we signed them and we’re still excited now,” he said. “They’ve come a long way. I’m excited to see them play.”
Friday’s challenge against Houston’s passing attack should give UL fans a glimpse of the future.
“Ja’Marian is as strong and powerful as there is,” Guiliani said of Peterson. “He’s got some highlight-reel clips from when he first got here as a freshman in training camp. When he’s on the edge and he hits somebody, it’s a collision.
“He is strong, he hits, he plays strong and he runs to the ball. Another one that’s hard to block. He’s slippery and he’s powerful.”
Both have seen the field this season, but in small doses. Peterson has five tackles in eight games while Whitfield has collected seven in 11 games.
“He’s quick, he’s got great feet, he’s smart, he’s tough and he’s fearless,” Guiliani said of Whitfield. “He’s strong. He’s 6-2, 240 and athletic. Really kind of a hybrid player. He’s got the ability to stand up and the power to put his hand in the ground.
"He’s got a great trunk on him. He’s got the versatility to wear both hats.”
The news that Jones wouldn’t be available raised eyebrows for this duo.
“We’ve been waiting to get on the field,” Whitfield said. “This is a big opportunity for us.
“This next game is the step into where we see ourselves becoming going into next season. I guess it’s kind of like a breakout game for us.”
Whitfield said he’s been ready for this opportunity since midseason.
“Throughout the season, we were preparing as if we were in the starter,” he said. “If he was ever going to get hurt or like this where he’s not playing in the bowl game, we were going to be ready.
“By about midseason, I felt comfortable with it. At this point, I feel extremely confident.”
Whitfield said the toughest part as a freshman is “buying into the technique,” and learning the nuances of how your position fits into the whole defense.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot better on my pass rush and my block reads and really breaking down the offensive line and knowing what they’re going to do and how to react to it,” Whitfield said.
These past two weeks have been filled with extra studying of the playbook, as well as extra film study.
“The thing I learned the most is the whole defense, not just my position,” Whitfield said. “What everybody else’s job is and how it works with what I have to do and what the communication is. It helps you play faster. It takes the thinking away.”
While Peterson and Whitfield backed up Jones all season, junior Tyler Guidry has experience at both outside linebacker spots. Redshirt junior AJ Riley and redshirt sophomore Kendre’ Gant man the other side.
“Tyler’s been good, man,” Guiliani said. “Tyler’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s been a great teammate. He encourages those young guys, because they are freshmen and are getting to play some. Tyler doesn’t gripe any. He’s excited for them and realizes how talented those guys are.
“And Tyler does a good job in his role as the ‘Sam’ linebacker potentially in some four-down pass-rush stuff.”
The other member of the 2021 signing class at linebacker is former Acadiana High standout Cameron George.
Guiliani said George’s time on the field will likely start in the spring, but the Independence Bowl is an option.
“It’s possible,” Guiliani said. “He won’t be the first one out there, but he has been more involved the last couple of weeks. Cam George is an elite striker. He’s strong as an ox.
“That’s where the Acadiana film shows up. We knew what we were getting with him — hand in the ground, a really good 5 technique. He’s also done a good job of playing in space more than he’s used to as a true outside linebacker.”