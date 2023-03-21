UL junior linebacker K.C. Ossai changed his jersey number from No. 29 to No. 8 for this upcoming season.
The new number was his high school number.
“That’s my roots,” Ossai said.
But there’s another number that’s really on Ossai’s mind these days — 16. That's the number of tackles he missed last season.
“The most in the linebacker room,” Ossai admitted.
No one needs to remind Ossai about that stat, although some still do to motivate him.
“A lot, a lot,” Ossai said. “Coach (Joe Montag), our assistant linebackers coach, is always throwing jabs here and there. I can’t really say anything back, because it’s true.
“It bugs me a lot, but I know that all I have to do is keep working and it’ll get better.”
For a perfectionist such as Ossai, there’s no telling how much those occasional reminders irritate him.
“It’s mostly in space, just coming and gathering myself and running through the ball instead of just lunging at times,” Ossai said. “That’s something I’ve been working on in practice during the tackle drills every single day. I know it’ll translate into the season, even though we’re just in spring right now.”
Despite those missed opportunities, Ossai still finished with 63 total tackles last season — including two behind the line of scrimmage — as a reserve.
So don’t mistake all of those missed tackles as an indication the UL coaching staff doesn’t have high expectations for the 6-foot-1, 242-pounder from Conroe, Texas.
In fact, that's nowhere close to the truth.
“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic, he’s smart,” UL defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan said. “He could be one of the best we’ve had here in a long time. I know I probably shouldn’t say that in spring ball, but it’s just the way he’s wired.”
Morgan was quick to give Ossai's parents the credit for his work ethic and mindset.
“He’s a good football player, but he has all the intangibles,” Morgan said. “You know how when you look at a quarterback and you want all these intangibles? He has the intangibles of a guy who really loves being around his teammates.
“He’s really hard on himself, gets upset when he doesn’t do something right. It’s his parents. We can’t take credit for that. He’s just wired the right way. He wants to get better.”
Morgan sees Ossai as the top candidate to fill the leadership void left by the departures of longtime defensive standouts Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Jourdan Quibodeaux, Eric Garror and Bralen Trahan.
“K.C. Ossai, he’s a real dude,” Morgan said. “He’ll be all-conference this year. When he walks in, he just commands the room. He’s just a leader. He’s just wired the right way.”
Ossai doesn’t take that responsibility lightly.
“I feel like I’m a natural-born leader,” he said. “I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity. I feel like I lead by example first. Now I’m just in a position to be more vocal and talk to the team.
“I would say just being a vet every single day and coming to work every single day. I feel like we’re doing a great job of doing that, just motivating especially the linebacker room to come out and work. It’s a daily grind.”
It certainly helps that Ossai comes from a football family. His older brother Joseph currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philip plays at North Alabama.
“We talk all the time,” Ossai said about his siblings. “Most of the time, we talk about non-football stuff. But a lot of things we talk about, especially my oldest brother, we talk about taking care of our body during the season — how to maintain the power and speed and everything.
“The season is long and as the season goes on, you lose a lot of muscle, so you have to keep up and take care of your body throughout the whole season.”
Despite all of the high praise, Ossai’s approach in spring practice is to be as humble as possible.
“I come in thinking I’m not a starter,” he said. “I feel like I have to work every day to earn an opportunity that I get. Right now, I’m just trying to grind every single day to get better, because I know if I’m better, they’re better and if they’re better, I’m better."