After decades of riding one – two on occasion - pitchers in the circle, UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball fans are getting used to watching a true pitching staff utilized these days.
Comfortable with the concept or not, it’s a strategy coach Gerry Glasco and pitching coach Justin Robichaux plan to go with for the remainder of the season.
That begins with a critical Sun Belt home series against Texas State, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park.
“We’ve done a really good job the last two or three weeks with that adjustment,” Glasco said.
So far this season, five different UL pitchers have between 11 and 23 appearances, including four with at least 17 appearances.
Sure, there’s a clear-cut ace in senior right-hander Meghan Schorman (11-5, 2.08, 90.2 IP), but the coaching staff isn’t shy about changing the game’s momentum with an abrupt pitching change.
“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to show that we’re committed to having a staff, not just an arm,” Glasco said. “(Pitching coach) Justin (Robichaux) and I made an agreement on that a couple of weeks ago, to help me make that quick move. It’s probably easier for me to see from the far end of the dugout when he’s looking at pitches and looking at charts and he’s deep in that mental thought of what pitch next and what am I setting up?”
Glasco is still haunted by allowing Sam Landry to continue after noticing two batters into the series finale against Appalachian State that she just wasn’t herself that day.
“Two batters, I knew she didn’t have her best stuff and I left her out there for the third batter (three-run homer),” Glasco said. “I put that on me. That wasn’t on Sam. I shouldn’t have left her out there when I‘ve got Schorman and I’ve got (Kandra) Lamb.”
Can it work? Certainly.
You could argue it worked in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Baylor when UL pitched three arms and limited the Bears to two runs. The offense just didn’t produce against Baylor’s top-notch starter.
Others would argue it didn’t work in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at Texas A&M.
(The real problem in that loss was the lack of a timely hit with UL outhitting the Aggies 10-5.)
The absolute key to success is for UL’s pitchers fully understanding the approach. Pitchers typically have egos.
“Get out of my circle,” is often the mentality of the great ones over the years.
The first step is accepting that none of the moves are personal.
“We have a very talented roster and a lot of highly ranked recruits,” Glasco explained. “If you come out of the game, I’m not mad at you. When you replace them, they think, ‘Coach is mad at me,’ or if they’re not in the lineup, they think, ‘Coach is mad at me.’
“I’m really in love with this roster and I’m really in love with the team. There’s not one player on the team right now that I’m mad at. I’m trying to find that best combination each day.”
Indeed, if viewed as a punishment, it’s hard to imagine how the pitchers could continue to pitch with confidence.
“I think they’re buying in really well,” Glasco said. “In softball, it’s different, but I think they’re buying in.”
After not being used much early on, Lamb has really come on lately. The senior right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA, allowing just 20 hits, 16 walks and striking out 56 in 38.2 innings.
She’s helped make it work.
The next step is for each pitcher discovering the ability to get in a rhythm despite being pulled in and out frequently.
“Look at (Sunday vs. South Alabama) and we had a lot happen (used three pitchers), but you look at the end of the day and we had a shutout,” Glasco said.
However this new approach plays out, Glasco is even more convinced he made the right decision to hire Robichaux as his new pitching coach.
“Part of having a great staff, you have to tip your hat to two things – the catcher and the pitching coach,” Glasco said. “I think our catching has been really good, enabling our pitchers to be better, and I think coach Justin, he’s just a phenomenal job. I’m elated with what he’s doing.”
This weekend, Texas State has a clear-cut ace as well in Jessica Mullins (14-7, 1.94 ERA, 126 IP), but two other pitchers – Tori McCann and Karsen Pierce – have both thrown over 68 innings.
“Texas State has done a good job of keeping talented players in their program,” Glasco said. “They’re tough. They’re hard to beat.”