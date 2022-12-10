One sparked from the perimeter in the first half and the other did so in the second half.
Together senior Greg Williams and sophomore Kentrell Garnett sparked a 3-point exhibition to lead the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to a 75-58 victory over Samford on Saturday in the Cajundome.
As a team, the Cajuns nailed half of their 22 3-point attempts on the evening against a Samford squad averaging 26 attempts entering the game. The Bulldogs settled for eight 3-pointers in 20 tries.
“That’s what we prepped for all week, just running them off the line and making them take tough twos,” Garnett said of limiting Samford to 2-of-10 shooting from 3-point land in the second half. “First half, we struggled. They were hitting 3s, but in the second half we were able to make an adjustment and lock in for sure.”
The Cajuns improved to 8-1 on the season and will return to the Cajundome to meet Louisiana Christian at 7 p.m. Monday.
Williams hit his first bomb at 15:11 to give the Cajuns an 11-10 lead.
Moments later, the former Lafayette Christian standout hit three straight 3-pointers for a 29-19 Cajuns lead with 6:40 left until halftime.
“We spent the whole week prepping, so I was ready for the game,” Williams said. “I felt like we needed to come out and set the tone early. My teammates were able to find me and I was able to hit shots.”
Williams finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
With UL maintaining a modest five-point lead at 46-41 five minutes into the second half, Garnett took his turn. The Donaldsonville native nailed three of his four bombs for the game in a five-minute span to give the Cajuns a 58-47 lead with 9:51 left.
“I think we just found the open man,” said Garnett, who finished with 12 points, three boards and two steals. “We love to share the ball. It was really who was open who hit the shots. That was big for us.”
Jalen Dalcourt also pitched in with a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. All that shooting help teams perfectly with Jordan Brown inside with 10 points, five boards and three blocks.
“It’s kind of a pick-your-poison type of thing,” Williams said. “JB (Jordan Brown) is a force down there and T-Lew (Terence Lewis) is a force down there. When they decide to double, we have a lot of people who can shoot the ball really well.”
Then there was Mr. Consistency in Lewis with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes.
“That’s why we recruited him, very efficient and very consistent,” Marlin said. “He’s got a knack to rebound the ball in traffic. I thought he got a couple of big boards tonight and he also got a couple of really good buckets for us in the first half to help us get a lead.”
Overall, Marlin was thrilled with his team’s focus in exams week.
“As I said earlier in the press conference, we’ve had the second-best fall that I’ve had here from a team practice situation,” he said. “We just had the best exam week practice three times that we’ve ever had. The guys were focused and ready to play. I’m just encouraged that they were able to come out on top.”
As if that’s not enough to excite UL’s fan base, consider the fact redshirt sophomore Kobe Julien could be back soon.
“He’s close, he’s real close,” Marlin said of Julien. “He practiced all week. Maybe that’s why our exam practices were so good. He practiced three days and he was our best player one of the days. He’s really doing well.”