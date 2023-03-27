Truthfully, UL coach Matt Deggs and his Ragin’ Cajuns feel like they should he 6-0 in league play and in sole possession of first place early in the Sun Belt baseball race.
As it stands, the Cajuns are involved in a two-way tie with Old Dominion at 5-1 heading into a home series against Appalachian State (13-9, 4-2) starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
But the thing that excites Deggs the most isn’t simply UL’s 18-7 record, but rather the factors behind that record.
“You’re finally starting to see the fruits of what coach (Jake) Wells and coach (Zach) LaFleur and the boys have put in since August,” Deggs said Monday at his weekly press conference.
The emphasis throughout the offseason was winning the “freebie” battle – essentially walking and getting hit more and opposing lineups doing those things less.
Deggs explained UL was minus-36 in that area last year at this time and is plus-49 so far this season.
Over the last five games, UL’s hitters drew 40 walks.
Then take this past weekend’s series at South Alabama. The Cajuns walked 29 times, stolen 12 bases and also hit .321 with an on-base percentage of .466.
“That’s tremendous,” Deggs said. “Ben Robichaux has been an incredible spark at the top of our order without collecting hits.
“We’ve addressed an area where we needed to get better and we’re doing it.”
All of that offense meant South Alabama’s pitching staff had an ERA of 12.00 in the series.
On the flip side, UL’s pitching staff endured a team ERA of 7.62 on the weekend, much of which was due to watching an 11-6 seventh-inning lead fade away into a 12-11 loss Friday.
“We can look at it as we dropped a five-run lead, but there was a lot of things that could have been done differently,” Deggs said. “I got (Caleb) Stelly thrown out on a triple when they overthrow third. Also, I called the last pitch that they hit the double off of. We could have had the outfield deeper there, but I wanted them in. I didn’t want anything falling in front of us.”
In addition to the Cajuns bouncing back to sweep Saturday, inside that 7.62 ERA were encouraging outings from starter Jackson Nezuh and reliever Ben Tate.
“I thought Jackson Nezuh on Saturday was just what the doctor ordered,” Deggs said. “That 2-spot is extremely important, because either you’re trying to win a series or get back into it.
“He won with a really good fastball again. He was able to locate it to both sides early and then pretty much just pound them in for the remainder of his outing.”
Tate was the only UL pitcher with an ERA of below 4.76 for the series. In 3.1 innings, the southpaw didn’t allow any runs on one hit, three walks and four strikeouts.
“He had been putting stuff like that together in bullpens,” Deggs said of Tate. “He was up to 93 and 94 I believe. That’s what he had been showing in bullpens. We just really hadn’t had a chance to get him out there in a while. He was able to get ahead, which is the main thing.
“The biggest difference you saw is when he doesn’t get ahead, he was able to bounce back and counter with a strike. That’s what we hadn’t seen so far.”
Because of that rough weekend on the hill, Deggs is actually OK with not having a midweek game this time around.
“It stinks but it’s necessary probably right now,” Deggs said. “Not having a minor league structure to draw from, which you would probably need to in a couple of spots.”
On the injury front, Deggs said he’s hoping pitcher Blake McGehee can throw a bullpen session this week, first baseman’s Mason Zambo’s wrists “are getting better” and shortstop Kyle DeBarge appears to have rebounded well from a hit by pitch.
Moreover, CJ Willis was hit by a pitch in the exact spot he received an injection to relieve his back pain, but has recovered.