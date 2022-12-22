SHREVEPORT — Even though it was two years ago, both Zi’Yon Hill-Green and Chris Smith remember their coldest-ever football game like it was yesterday.
It came in Boone, North Carolina, when UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns finally shook the Mountaineer curse off their backs and took a 24-21 win over Appalachian State in 2020’s final regular-season game.
“Man, it was 20-something degrees, the wind was probably 30 miles an hour and it was raining,” Hill-Green said Thursday, one day before he and his Cajun teammates will play in frigid conditions in Friday’s 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. “The rain was moving sideways. We were trying to hold down the tents on our sideline to keep them from blowing away.
“You couldn’t feel your hands, no matter what you did. I put warm skin lotion on, everything, it still didn’t work.”
Hill-Green was at least playing an active role with UL’s defense, and wound up recording five tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Smith wasn’t as fortunate.
“I was playing behind Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas,” said Smith, who had five carries and a pair of kickoff returns in what was UL’s first-ever win over the Mountaineers. “They played most of the game, and I’m on the sidelines just watching and I’m freezing to death. I’ve got three jackets on, two beanies, and it’s not working.
“Once your feet get wet and your hands get cold and your ears get cold, you’re done. There’s not much you can do.”
The conditions may be even colder at Independence Stadium when the Cajuns (6-6) face off with Houston’s Cougars (7-5). Forecast for the 2 p.m. kickoff is 24 degrees with consistent winds at 16 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 and a wind chill of 13 degrees.
The saving grace, pointed out by Cougar head coach Dana Holgorsen, is that there’s no precipitation in the forecast.
“Sleeting rain is where it really gets you,” said Holgorsen, who as an Iowa native and head coach at West Virginia for eight years has seen his share of cold-weather games. “It’s going to get colder, but hopefully the sun’s out. When I was in West Virginia we played in some cold and wet games, so if it’s not going to do that (rain or snow) it’s going to be tolerable.”
Holgorsen, whose Cougars won five of their last seven and went 5-3 in their final year in the American Athletic Conference, was asked Thursday about the coldest game he’d ever been in.
“This ain’t close,” said the former wide receiver at Iowa Wesleyan College. “One of my college games was in Moorhead, Minnesota, which is really cold (temperature at noon Thursday in Moorhead was minus 11 degrees). I think the temperature was like minus 5 with wind chill of minus 50. So we’re OK here. It’s beautiful out there right now … I wish we could play in the weather that’s out there right now.
“The last time I checked, both teams will be playing in the same conditions, so it’s not an advantage to anybody. The NFL does it all the time for two months out of the year. I watched the game the other night in Green Bay that was colder than what we’re going to play in.”
The temperatures may be extreme Friday, but there’s no chance of a repeat of the most famous game in Independence Bowl history. That would be the “Snow Bowl” in 2000 when Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 43-41 in overtime. That game was played on New Year’s Eve, and 30 minutes before kickoff a rare snow blew into Shreveport behind strong winds, and Independence Stadium’s artificial turf was completely blanketed by snow before the end of the first quarter.
Snow plows were used during timeouts to uncover the goal lines, end lines and hash marks, which were quickly covered by the continual snowfall. Most of the 36,974 fans left by halftime and missed the only overtime in bowl history.
Independence Bowl chairman Rob Rubel wasn’t on the committee at the time, but he’s heard the stories and he and his staff have attempted to spread the word to fans to come prepared.
“We lined all of that up on Monday, we went through any possible scenarios involving cold,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to let people know to bring blankets, gloves, hats and to keep those long johns on and layer up. It is going to be cold and we don’t allow portable heaters and things like that, but whatever you can wear and put on to keep you warm, have at it.”