Don’t know what the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission did Thursday qualifies as an Easter present, but the 20,000-plus offshore fishermen in our state look at the upcoming recreational red snapper season with a bow tied atop a summertime gift.
How about continuing a three-fish-a-day creel with a continuous red snapper season beginning May 26 -- yes, no weekend-only days.
Instead, the season is open every day until Wildlife and Fisheries marine fisheries managers determine, through the real-time LA Creel data system, reaches the new 934,587-pound allocation.
It’s that 934,587 pounds that prompted the wide-open season. The allocation is up from 809,315 pounds held for last year’s weekend-only opportunities, and a number that held up through the end of 2022.
To reach the new allocation, it was a prudent decision to open the coming season to daily catches. Add 125,000 pounds to last year and it makes sense for a full-blown go at a species with enough fish to sustain any increased catch – and, depending on this year’s data, to increase the daily limit to four next year.
Some of this season’s rules remain the same as in past years: there’s a 16-inch minimum size to keep a red snapper, and all fishermen must have in possession valid state and saltwater recreational licenses and a fee-free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit to fish for and/or possess red snapper along with all other reef-fish and most pelagic species.
The ROLP is available on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
If, however, you’re on a charterboat, the individual angler does not need a ROLP, but make sure the charterboat operation and the skipper on state for-hire boats has one.
There are other rules for charterboats operating on federal permits – they’re limited to taking red snapper during the federal for-hire season (it’s different than the state season).
With the approaching season several weeks away, recreational fishermen should acquaint themselves with barotrauma-reducing devices, which, when used properly, allow released red snapper to survive. Information on descending equipment can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/barotrauma.
Those youngsters
Hurricane Ida did a number on bass in the Pontchartrain Basin. Recovery ramped up in recent months, but catches have been on the low side.
That didn’t stop 104 high school and 18 Junior teams from entering last weekend’s Louisiana Youth B.A.S.S. Nation East Division qualifier held from the North Pass Landing at Pass Manchac.
It was the last qualifier before the state tournament coming up near the end of this month from Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.
Add in two days of fishing in another post-front wind and chill and it was a credit to these young anglers that anyone caught a fish – but, they did.
The Livingston Parish Bassmasters took first and second place. The winners? Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb Jr. rolled in with 10.38 pounds and said they used national touring pro Greg Hackney’s Hack Attack jig rigged with a Jaboom Speed Balls trailer.
About an ounce back, at 10.29 pounds were their teammates Landon Watts and Josiah Shockley, who were coming off a fourth-place finish in the tour’s North Division on Toledo Bend late last month.
Livingston Parish Bassmasters dueled it out for the top spot with Livingston taking the nod, a mere .02 pounds ahead of the Yellow Jackets.
The Livingston Parish crew took the team award.
What’s a Hogapalooza?
It’s a two-month effort to increase hunting effort to reduce feral hogs numbers across the state.
It’s sponsored by the Dubach Deer Factory & Smokehouse to benefit our Hunters For The Hungry program.
The inducement is $6500 in prizes. There’s no entry fee and the “tournament” will run through May 31. The problem might be that all feral hogs taken must be dropped off at the Dubach store.
Only feral hogs all allowed – no domestic pigs – and comes after Hunters for the Hungry director Julie Grunewald and H4H’s board won approval for feral hogs to be donated to the group’s program to feed the hungry across our state.
For processors handling feral hogs go to the Hunters’ website: h4hla.org.
And for other info on the “tournament, go to website: h4hla.org/hogapalooza.