CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sometimes, the shoulda, woulda, coulda makes way for giving an opponent credit.
That was the case for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Texas in the opening game of the NCAA Coral Gables regional at Alex Rodriguez Park.
Texas outfielders Eric Kennedy and Dylan Campbell took two extra-base hits away from UL hitters, including a potential go-ahead, three-run homer.
“That was two good guys (pitchers) going at it,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It’s kind of like a boxing match. You’re going to dance around the ring and exchange a couple jabs maybe.
“The play Kennedy made in center I thought was gigantic.”
The Cajuns fell to 40-23 and will take on the Miami-Maine loser at 11 a.m. Saturday. Texas improved to 39-20 and will play the winner of Friday’s Miami-Maine game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s one of those games where Texas is a good team,” Deggs said. “They’re talented and they played well. I thought it was a good game, well defended, well pitched. They just came up with a couple of more big hits and made two nice plays in the outfield.”
The two starting pitchers dominated the game’s first three innings.
Jackson Nezuh threw only 37 pitches for the Cajuns to just 30 for Lucas Gordon of Texas through three. Gordon ended up giving up just one run on five hits, no walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings to move to 7-1 on the season.
The Cajuns' first real threat came in the third. Carson Roccaforte led off with a single to right and Conor Higgs singled after Heath Hood’s sacrifice bunt to put runners at the corners.
After a strikeout, it appeared John Taylor had delivered a three-run home run to center, but Kennedy stretched over the fence to rob the UL second baseman of a momentum-swinging blow.
“Off the bat, I didn’t think it was gone, but I just kept going back, kept going back, and I noticed I was right against the wall,” Kennedy said. “I just jumped up. It wasn’t too hard, kind of a routine jump-up.
“It’s easy playing defense behind this guy (Gordon). He fills it up and has a great pace, so we’re going to do everything we can to make plays for them.”
The Cajuns finally cracked a scoreless tie in the sixth, but another Texas defensive gem limited the damage. With one out and nobody on, Roccaforte crushed a line drive to right only for Campbell to dive for a highlight-reel grab.
“It was hit pretty hard off the bat,” Campbell said. “I kind of felt like I got a late read. I just kind of hauled to it and didn’t think I could get there standing up, so I had to lay out for it and happened to get it.”
That catch proved even more critical after Hood doubled and scored on a Higgs' RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
“It was a great play,” Roccaforte said of the Longhorns' defensive plays. “I just tried to keep the guys up and tell them it’s still early. We still had a lot of time, a lot of baseball left. We did the same thing on the other side. We were making plays. It’s tough to hit that way on both sides.”
Nezuh was greeted in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run from 9-hole hitter Mitchell Daly, who entered the game hitting .226.
“Mitchell had a struggle, pretty tough about a month ago,” Texas coach David Pierce said of Daly’s homer. “For him to get a big blow like that to put us on the board, you never know in June what could happen.”
Nezuh had just struck out the side in the fifth inning, but gave up the home run and then walked the next batter before Blake Marshall took over.
“I didn’t like the response after the home run,” Deggs said about his decision to pull Nezuh. “One thing about this place is the humidity is different. It’s not a sauna, it’s a steam room. Those legs can go pretty quick. I thought (Nezuh) had given us a great outing.”
Nezuh allowed just two runs on four hits, one walk and struck out five in five-plus innings and 74 pitches.
“It was really to attack and keep my pitch count down,” Nezuh said about his strategy. “You never know when I might be in a situation where I might be able to come back.”
Porter Brown's two-out single off of Marshall gave Texas a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Cooper Rawls came in “as a bridge pitcher” for UL in the bottom of seventh despite Deggs saying he didn’t want to use him Friday. He got the first two batters out quickly, but drew a two-out walk to spark a two-run rally for the Longhorns for a 4-1 lead. Campbell’s two-run double was the big blow.
“I was kind of like in my two-strike approach, trying to see the ball up and get a good pitch to hit,” Campbell said. “He started me off with a slider 0-1, but I stayed on the fastball. Next pitch, he stayed with the fastball and we knew he had some velo behind it, so I was ready for that.”
Roccaforte's solo homer in the eighth was the Cajuns' last gasp as the Longhorns set them down 1-2-3 in the ninth.