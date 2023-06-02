CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sometimes the shoulda, woulda, coulda is your fault and sometimes it’s to the opponent's credit.
For the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, it was the latter in Friday’s 4-2 opening-round loss of the NCAA Coral Gables Regional at Alex Rodriguez Field.
Texas outfielders Eric Kennedy and Dylan Campbell took two key extra-base hits away from UL hitters, including a go-ahead, three-run homer, to foil the Cajuns’ offense.
“That was two good guys (pitchers) going at it,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It’s kind of like a boxing match. You’re going to dance around the ring and exchange a couple jabs maybe.
“The play Kennedy made in center I thought was gigantic.”
The Cajuns fell to 40-23 with the loss and will take on the Miami-Maine loser at 11 a.m. central time Saturday.
Texas improved to 39-20 with the win and will play the winner of Friday’s Miami-Maine game at 4 p.m. central Saturday.
“It’s one of those games where Texas is a good team,” Deggs said. “They’re talented and they played well. I thought it was a good game, well-defended, well-pitched. They just came up with a couple of more big hits and made two nice plays in the outfield.”
The two starting pitchers dominated the game’s first three innings.
Jackson Nezuh threw only 37 pitches for the Cajuns to just 30 for Lucas Gordon through three. Gordon ended up giving up just one run on five hits, no walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings to move to 7-1 on the season.
Still, the Cajuns did leave a single and a hit batsman on base in the first inning, but the first real threat to score came in the third. Carson Roccaforte led off with a single to right and Conor Higgs singled after Heath Hood’s sacrifice bunt.
After a strikeout, it appeared John Taylor had delivered a three-run home run to center, but Kennedy stretched over the fence to rob UL’s second baseman of a potential three-run home run.
“After the first game against West Virginia, we made an adjustment and started playing a step or two deeper,” Kennedy said. “Off the bat, I didn’t think it was gone, but I just kept going back, kept going back and I noticed I was right against the wall. I just jumped up. It wasn’t too hard, kind of a routine jump up.
“It’s easy playing defense behind this guy (Gordon). He fills it up and has a great pace, so we’re going to do every we can to make plays for them.”
Even the Cajuns finally got on the board in the sixth, another Texas defensive play damaged UL’s chances. With one out, Roccaforte crushed a line drive to right only for Campbell to dove laterally for the highlight-film grab.
“It was hit pretty hard off the bat,” Campbell said. “I kind of felt like I got a late read. I just kind of hauled to it and didn’t think I could get there standing up, so I had to lay out for it and happened to get it.”
That catch proved even more critical after Hood doubled next and scored on a Higgs RBI single.
“It was a great play,” Roccaforte said of the HR robbery. “I just tried to keep the guys up and tell them it’s still early. We still had a lot of time, a lot of baseball left. We did the same thing on the other side. We were making plays. It’s tough to hit that way on both sides.”
Finally with a 1-0 lead, Nezuh was greeted with a solo home run from 9-hole hitter Mitchell Daly, who had struggled down the stretch to enter the game hitting .226.
“Mitchell had a struggle, pretty tough about a month ago,” Texas coach David Pierce said of Daly’s homer. “He just tried to rely on his teammates and his coaches to be there for him. For him to get a big blow like that to put us on the board, you never know in June what could happen.”
Nezuh had just struck out the side in the fifth inning then walked the next batter and was relieved by Blake Marshall.
“I didn’t like the response after the home run,” Deggs said of pulling Nezuh. “One thing about this place is the humidity is different. It’s not a sauna, it’s a steamroom. Those legs can go pretty quick. I thought he had given us a great outing.”
To that point, Gordon left the game after seven because of cramping, Pierce said.
Overall, Nezuh allowed just two runs on four hits, one walk and struck out five in 5-plus innings and 74 pitches.
“It was really to attack and keep my pitch count down,” Nezuh said. “You never know when I might be in a situation where I might be able to come back.
“Just keeping my pitch count down and attacking with the fastball. That was the game plan.”
Daly’s homer ignited a two-run frame for Texas, which got a clutch two-out single to right from Porter Brown for the game-winning run.
Daly was critical in the next inning as well. Cooper Rawls came in “as a bridge pitcher” despite Deggs saying he didn’t want to use him Friday and got the first two batters out quickly. Daly, though, drew a two-out walk to spark a two-run rally for the Longhorns for a 4-1 lead after seven.
Campbell’s two-run double was the big blow in that inning.
“I was kind of like in my two-strike approach, trying to see the ball up and get a good pitch to hit,” Campbell said. “He started me off with a slider 0-1, but I stayed on the fastball. Next pitch, he stayed with the fastball and we knew he had some velo behind it, so I was ready for that.”
All the Cajuns’ offense could produce in the final three innings was a two-out solo homer by Roccaforte.
“I was just trying to produce any way I can,” Roccaforte said. “I was just trying to find a way on for the guys behind me … just trying to barrel a ball up and get on base any way I can.”
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, that was one of the few hard hit balls the Longhorns didn’t corral.