It's not unusual in Louisiana to see water towers in both rural and urban communities. Often the municipality paints the city's name on the water tower tank.
Others are a bit more creative. In the Lafourche Parish community of Valentine, the water tower features a heart. Rayne, known for its annual frog festival, has a city logo with a frog on its water tank. Transylvania in East Carroll Parish announces its location by name and with a black bat.
A Bossier City water tower won a national award in 2022 for its patriotic salute to troops featuring a silhouette of a B-52, a nod to nearby Barksdale Air Force base.
In Lafayette, a water tower near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus sports the UL logo, while a tower in north Lafayette sports a soccer ball and another is painted with the logo for the Lafayette Parish Bicentennial being celebrated this year, Lafayette Utilities System Director Jeff Stewart said.
"We go a little above and beyond with our logos," he said.
Louise Poche was intrigued when, on a trip to Texas, she saw some modern-looking water towers compared to what she described as old-fashioned looking ones she sees in Jefferson Parish.
"Until I saw the modern ones, I really didn't think about them at all," she said.
But the towers made her curious as to the style and function of water towers.
Waters towers provide extra storage capacity for such emergencies as fighting fires or when demand on the water system is high, Bryan Guidry, chief civil engineer with LUS, said.
Jefferson Parish Water Department Director Sidney Bazley said in an email that elevated water towers also help to maintain water pressure.
"When water is elevated 100-150 feet in the air, gravity pushes the water down into the surrounding water lines," he said. "That action creates water pressure in the water lines" and "is what customers experience at their faucets when turned on."
The water, which is potable, enters the water system's pipes automatically, Guidry said, draining by gravity and refilling automatically. When the water level in a tank drops to 40%, he said. LUS closes a valve to prevent it from draining completely in order to preserve water for emergencies.
It's important that water flows in and out of the elevated tanks so it doesn't become stagnant. If water isn't moving much in a day or two, Guidry said, LUS can force a tank to drain and refill.
Pressure in water pipes is usually about 60-70 pounds per square inch in Lafayette.
"If you poke a hole in a pipe, water shoots 150-160 feet in the air," Guidry said. "If you put a tank over that hole, it's going to fill up that tank just because of the pressure in the pipe."
Maintaining pressure in water system pipes is important. If pressure is too low, Guidry said, it's a health concern because groundwater and contaminants can enter pipes. If water pressure falls below 20 pounds per square inch, the department has to report it to health officials and issue boil water advisories, he said.
Lafayette Utilities System elevated water towers:
- 4 hold 1 million gallons.
- 1 holds 300,000 gallons, located on Bertrand Drive.
- Bertrand Drive tower is the oldest, built in 1957.
- Most towers in Lafayette are about 170 feet tall.
- A few towers in Lafayette are about 130 feet tall.
- Walker Road tower is painted with the Lafayette Parish Bicentennial logo.
- Bertrand Drive tower has a University of Louisiana at Lafayette logo.
- A northside tower is painted with a soccer ball.
(Source: Bryan Guidry, LUS chief civil engineer)
Jefferson Parish water towers:
- 2 active on the east bank, each holding 1 million gallons
- 1 inactive on the east bank, for use during hurricanes and emergencies.
- 4 active on the west bank, one each holding 500,000 gallons, 300,000 gallons, 150,000 gallons and 100 gallons.
- 2 on Grand isle hold 500,000 and 250,000 gallons
- The smallest water towers are Lafitte and Bridge City towers, both at 100,000 gallons.
- Fairmont and Marrero Road elevated towers are the oldest, built in 1931.
- The newest water tower is the East Grand isle tower built in 2011.
- The tallest water towers are the Moissant, Shrewsbury and Fairmont towers that stand at about 150 feet.
- (Source: Jefferson Parish Water Department Director Sidney Bazley)