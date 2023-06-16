Showing poise beyond his status as the youngest player in the field, Tyler Watts of Huntsville, Alabama, shot a final-round 70 to claim the title at the 51st Southern Junior Championship golf tournament on Friday at the Baton Rouge Country Club course.
Watts, a 15-year-old high school freshman, completed three trips around the par-72 BRCC course with a score of 9-under-par 207. Collins Trolio of West Point, Mississippi, finished second at 4-under 212.
Playing in the final group with Watts, Trolio trailed by six shots at the turn, and was unable to make up ground.
“It was very similar to last week,” said Watts, a left-hander who became the youngest player to win the Alabama state amateur when he shot 21 under at Mobile Country Club.
“There were some junior golfers (this week) who were just as good. I found myself in basically the same position, so I knew what to do.”
Kale Fontenot of Lafayette finished alone in fifth place at 1-under 215. Also playing in the final group, the Georgia Tech signee routinely outdrove his playing partners, but struggled to convert scoring chances on his way to a 73.
“You have to have the short game to back it up,” Fontenot said. “(Thursday), I was able to get up and down a few times and save my round. Today, I just couldn’t get any putts to fall.”
Jay Mendell, an LSU signee from Lafayette, shot 69 on Friday, and tied for eighth at 1 over. Mendell closed his round with birdies at 17 and 18.
Top 10
at Baton Rouge Country Club
Par 72
-9 (207)
1. Tyler Watts, Huntsville, Ala.72-65-70
-4 (212)
2. Collins Trolio, West Point, Miss.73-70-69
-2 (214)
3. Liam Pasternak, Morristown, N.J.72-73-69
3. Noah Kent, Naples, Fla.70-73-71
-1 (215)
5. Kale Fontenot, Lafayette70-72-73
E (216)
6. Jason Shwartz, Wellington, Fla.74-72-70
6. Ward Harris, Vestavia Hills, Ala.,68-76-72
+1 (217)
8. Jay Mendell, Lafayette71-77-69
8. Jackson Herrington, Dickson, Tenn.76-69-72
+2 (218)
10. Andrea Birolini, Southlake, Texas73-78-67
10. Charlie Wylie, Houston74-74-70
10. Jack Usner, The Woodlands, Texas72-75-71
10. Andrew Hinson, Huntsville, Ala.71-75-72