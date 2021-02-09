Very little about Carencro’s 43-38 victory over the Northside Vikings on Tuesday surprised Lady Bears’ coach Kayla Edwards or her senior star Lynn Griffin.
It was physical.
“That was very physical,” Griffin said. “It’s physical every time we play Northside. We grew up playing against each other. It’s always a good game.”
And when the Lady Vikings didn’t throw in the towel after Carencro built a 30-17 lead midway through the third period and eventually trimmed that deficit to 39-38 with 1:17 left in regulation, Edwards wasn’t surprised at all.
“I told them all year that this game is about runs, so if you can withstand that run and by the end of that run we’re still ahead, then we’re good,” Edwards said. “Try not to panic. We expected that from Northside – great team and they don’t quit. We were just very fortunate to do just enough to pull out the win.”
Fittingly, it was freshman guard Patience Johnson who delivered the decisive play of the game with a critical steal near midcourt and layup with 48 seconds left for a 41-38 lead. Griffin then sealed it with a bucket inside with 14 seconds left.
“We weren’t stopping defensively like we were supposed to, so they were getting easy buckets in the middle,” Griffin said of Northside’s furious fourth-quarter rally in the Lady Bears' home game played at Northside High due to fire damage to Carencro's gym.
What did surprise Edwards, however, was how quickly a rotation filled with six freshman executed a new offense to combat Northside’s 1-3-1 zone defense.
“It was the first time that we’ve seen a 1-3-1 defense, so we went back to the lab to see what we could do to get them to shift,” Edward explained. “They’re just so long.
“So I just did a little research and said I was like, ‘Ok, this has got to work for us.’”
The first quarter was tight with Carencro taking a 12-9 lead, but Northside hung tough at 15-15 midway through that second period.
In the final 1:54 of the first half, though, Griffin buried a 3-pointer and banked in a floater off a dish from freshman Shelcie LeBlanc, who then assisted freshman La’Sha Brown’s bucket with two seconds left for a 24-15 halftime lead.
“To be honest, that offense, we literally worked on it for about 30 minutes at practice,” Edwards said. “They actually shocked me at how well they passed the ball in it. Northside is so long. After that first quarter, I told them the offense isn’t designed for one pass and a shot.
“We’ve got to worked the ball and get the defense to shift. They stepped up to the challenge and really moved the ball. I’m very impressed at how they moved it today.”
Whatever the school record is for career assists, it’s in serious jeopardy with LeBlanc having three seasons left to play.
“Her vision of the court is so amazing at this level,” Edwards said. “I have a lot of trust in her that she can see the floor and get it to the open person. I knew that was right up her alley. Moving the ball is where she works out best.”
Griffin led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Brown with 10 for the Lady Bears (11-4, 5-1). Northside (10-9, 4-3) was paced by Katelyn Simon with 15, while Olajah Clay and Shanell Celestine both chipped in with 10.
When Northside coach Amy Desormeaux delivered an emotional charge for her Lady Vikings to play even harder in the final quarter after trailing 35-25 after three, Brown and point guard A’Myrie Francis spearheaded a defense that forced eight turnovers in the final period to take it to the wire.
Somehow Griffin and the freshmen withstood the charge.
“It’s a new role for her,” Edwards said of Griffin’s leadership. “Last year, you could start to see her form that leadership mentality and this year, she’s put the team on her back.”
Carencro now finishes out the regular season at home against district leader St. Thomas More, before the playoffs.
“We’ve got to play team ball like we know we can,” said Griffin, who signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College. “We’ve got to make those good passes and get it to the shooters and make our people who can drive to drive it to the goal and get and-ones.”
“Lynn is going to create all kinds of problems on defense because she can play any position,” Edwards said. “So if we can get two other people to take some of that attention off Lynn, then I think we can make a (playoff) run.”