The first round of the volleyball playoffs is old hat for McGehee.
It’s a new experience for Kenner Discovery Health Science Academy.
That disparity was evident Tuesday night as the seventh-seeded Hawks defeated the 26th-seeded Swamp Owls, 25-2, 25-5, 25-11 in a Division V match at McGehee.
McGehee will host the winner of a match between No. 10 St. John and No. 23 Hamilton Christian on either Thursday or Friday.
The Hawks followed their Division V state championship in 2015 with a trip to the semifinals the following season and a trip back to the final last season.
They’re less experienced this season after losing senior captains Naya Gros and Maddy Tillery from last year’s state runners-up, but no less ambitious.
“You don’t ever lower expectations,” McGehee coach Val Whitfield-Dunn said. “You keep them high so that they’ll reach and attain them.”
This year’s two seniors — Jaida Felix and Kati Dunn — were at the forefront of the victory Tuesday.
“We just stayed focused on one point at a time,” Felix said. “We didn’t look at the scoreboard.”
That scoreboard put up 20 consecutive points on Dunn’s service before the Swamp Owls scored their first point of the match on a kill by Calie Hebert.
“Each time I went back there I just told myself that I have to breathe and keep the ball in play,” Dunn said. “I knew as long as I did that my teammates would keep the ball alive.”
The Hawks scored the final four points of the set as Felix had kills for the final two points.
“It was a great start to the postseason for my seniors,” Whitfield-Dunn said.
McGehee began the second set by scoring 10 consecutive points on Jordan Felix’s serve. After Kenner’s first point, the Hawks scored nine consecutive points on Laine Johnson’s serve.
The Swamp Owls scored consecutive points for the first time in the match, the second coming on an ace by Isabella April. McGehee scored six of the final eight points, closing the set on a kill by Jordan Felix.
Kenner took a 3-1 lead in the third set before Jaida Felix had three consecutive kills during an 11-2 run that put the Hawks in control. She had three more kills, including the final point of the match.
The Swamp Owls finished 15-17 in their first season as an LHSAA program.
“I think in the first set we had more nerves,” Kenner coach Paula Lemoine said. “I think they settled down after that and started playing more like themselves in the second and third sets.
“I’m very pleased with our first year. I think for being the very first team they did an outstanding job getting into the playoffs. I’m excited about everything they accomplished.”