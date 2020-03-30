Bombs away!
Those fizzy, feel-good bath bombs from the store can get pricey, plus you can't go to the mall right now anyway. Try making some homemade ones, estimated cost: 25 cents apiece. Here's a recipe: https://www.byrdie.com/basic-bath-bomb-recipe-346761.
Watch the birdie
Embrace nature right in your own yard with time spent spring bird-watching. See if you can spot a cardinal, wren or chickadee. And, it's relaxing, too. https://www.birdwatchersdigest.com/bwdsite/.
Drawing at a distance
While catching up with extended family and friends over Skype or other platforms, why not throw in a friendly game of Drawful 2? Several outlets, including Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and the Mac App Store are offering the group drawing game download for free right now. https://www.thesixthaxis.com/2020/03/28/drawful-2-free-download-links-xbox-steam-mac-epic-zoom-streaming-guide/.