Wrestler and stunt woman Deven MacNair will be the special guest reader at a story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Hubble Library in Algiers.
MacNair, who lives in Algiers Point, started her wrestling career with Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (G.L.O.W.) under the name Freedom and has a long film resumé of stunt work and for coordinating stunts.
"We have a series of interesting people in New Orleans who will do story time," said Library Manager Seale Paterson. "She's a wrestler and stunt person, and was a teacher at one point, and was a perfect fit."
The library, at 725 Pelican Ave., has also hosted drag queen story hours.
MacNair will read superhero-themed stories, and kids are encouraged to costume as their favorites.
There will be activities, too, and a short film about a girl who wants to become an eliminadora, or Mexican wrestler.
HACKS FOR PARENTS: Liz Weiman, author of "100+ iPhone/iPad Tricks You Can Do Right Now!" will share hacks and strategies to cope with the new challenges parents face in this age of social media. The talk will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr.
COMMUNITY TECH NIGHT: The next Best Buy Teen Tech Center Community Night will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
The Community Night is an opportunity for all ages to view the space and see the projects teens have been working on in the center, an interest-based learning environment for teens ages 13-18.
The teens work with new technologies with help from their peers and adult mentors. For more information on the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, visit nolalibrary.org.
MENTAL HEALTH: As part of Mental Health Awareness month, the Children's Resource Center, 913 Napoleon Ave., will host a Children's Mental Health Awareness program from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18.
Those who attend will learn about childhood mental health and wellness while participating in a family-friendly interactive discussion, games, and art-based tools with a licensed counselor from Daughters of Charity. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.