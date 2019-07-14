Iberia Parish was especially hard hit by Tropical Storm Barry, which made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday near the Iberia-Vermilion Parish line.
More than 30,000 homes in the parish were without power Sunday morning and many roads were impassable because of downed trees, power lines and debris.
Heading to New Iberia, U.S. 90 was flooded and nearly impassable.
An Asian Market at St. Mary and Hopkins streets in New Iberia had its roof blown off and there was localized street flooding throughout New Iberia.
New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt said the Iberia Parish Medical Center flooded overnight and 53 patients were evacuated.
He also reported two residents asked to be transported out of Southport Subdivision, where flooding was particularly bad, with about a foot of water at intersections.
The water there was deep enough for 14-year-old Noah Polk to take his kayak for a cruise around the intersection of Southport and McDade, with his mother and a neighbor looking on from their front yards.
“That’s called an Olympic backstroke,” Noah called out as he reversed directions.
Two power lines had fallen on Lori Dartez’s property on Dehart Drive, one in the backyard where a tree had fallen and another one that had fallen on top of her house from the street.
Dartez said her 13-year-old son had suffered a shock while taking a shower.
“My son’s arm was sore and numb for a little while,” she said.
Decourt, speaking from City Hall, expressed concern about rainfall yet to come.
In Delcambre, which lies on in Iberian and Vermilion parishes, there was widespread street flooding, according to Assistant Police Chief Teddy Kahn.
Kahn was unsure whether any residents had been evacuated. However, "there are some we can't get to yet but we are assuming they did," he said.
Kahn said conditions were improving late Sunday morning, as they seem to have missed the latest band of rain.
This is a developing story and will be updated.