Joi Johnston is a handbag designer; she makes the kind of bags that made me swoon when I see them, and then sad when they are all sold out. She started her career with vintage wedding dresses, but recently her bags have really taken off. She made her first bag from scraps of alligator skin after visiting an alligator tannery while in college, and things haven’t been the same since. In fact, her career is about to have a huge boost; I won’t ruin it for her, so make sure you read to the end and find out her BIG news.
Joi has that passion that shines when someone has found exactly what they are meant to be doing. She is determined and creative and I can’t wait to see what happens next. I know her curiosity will take her far. You can find out more about Joi and her beautiful bags at joijohnston.com
What was your first job? My first job was at a dried shrimp factory. I used to sort the shrimp, weigh, and seal the plastic bags. I got in trouble for eating too much dried shrimp during my shifts. New Iberia’s finest.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up, take Harry for a walk (my husband and I are new dog owners), drink a cappuccino, head to my studio, check emails, then design and sew most of the day. Come home from work and eat a good meal, evening walk, and watch TV.
What advice would you give the younger you? Stop worrying about things you can’t control.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My upbringing. I was born into the most wonderful family. My parents have always displayed so much love and care for people. And they have really inspired my faith. I am one of six kids and my siblings are my best friends. My dad loves adventure, so we grew up traveling and camping a lot. My mom has always encouraged us to follow our interests. She is all about creating a business with the talents you have. I don’t think I would have ever started a business without her influence.
What values do you live by? Love people, be understanding, keep discovering God, create a lot, and complain less.
What do you most appreciate? Moments in life where life feels rich and full of purpose.
What is your favorite journey? A few years ago, my sister and I went to New Zealand for a few months with little money and lots of curiosity. We lived in a van and saw most of the country. We worked on farms and met some really amazing people. By the end of our time there, we were both inspired by how innovation and resourcefulness is built into the culture.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My car.
What living figure most inspires you? My dad.
What was the best advice you were ever given? The small decisions we make shape who we become.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Alchemist."
What is the best thing about where you live? The pace of life, the people, and boudin.
How do you “let the good times roll”? Going on trips. New places and new experiences fill my cup.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A Disney star then a fashion designer
What is your motto? Do hard and scary things.
How would you like to be remembered? A person who really celebrated people and made them feel awesome about who they are and what they are doing.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You got this.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My faith, family, and creating
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “That’s awesome”. And, unfortunately, “like” is a word I use way more than I should. It’s my inner valley girl.
What is your favorite word? Yay!
What do you collect? Vintage Persian rugs.
What food could you live on for a month? Indian curry, specifically my brother-in-law’s curry.
What would you change about yourself? I would like to stop second-guessing myself. I do that way too much.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Peter Pan. I want every day to be amazing. Monotonous routine is hard for me.
Describe yourself in five words. Curious, creative, spontaneous, extroverted, celebratory
What is your idea of happiness? Being around my husband. He’s the freakin’ best.
What is your favorite movie? I don’t know if this is my all-time favorite, but I just watched "Parasite" and it’s definitely in my top 3. It was amazing and I can’t stop thinking/reading about it.
What music defines who you are? Beyonce?
Who is your style icon? Alice Temperley
What do you most regret? Being too hard on myself when I make a mistake.
What question do you wish I’d asked? What are you excited about right now?
What would the answer be? A few weeks ago, I received an email from British Vogue about my handbags being featured! They will be in the April, May, and June issues. I’m super stoked about this! A few months ago, I was wanting to quit work and look for something different. After receiving so much support from others, it gave me confirmation to keep going. I can’t even express how grateful I am for this.