When the next disaster strikes, East Baton Rouge Parish will have a plan for recovery, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The mayor-president Friday unveiled the parish’s new “All-Hazards Recovery Plan,” a road map for the city's recuperation after a natural disaster, toxic spill, terrorist attack or other catastrophic events.

“Being prepared is a moral obligation we all have as leaders,” Broome said at a press conference at the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Metro Council is expected to vote on whether to formally adopt the plan at its meeting Wednesday.

The plan is modeled after FEMA's National Disaster Recovery Framework, which was used throughout the parish following the 2016 floods, and predesignates recovery responsibilities for dozens of public agencies, private companies and nonprofits.

It lays out tasks for officials across six subcommittees — nicknamed "Recovery Support Functions" — covering community planning and capacity building, economics, health and social services, housing, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.

That means the parish won't have to scramble to dole out recovery responsibilities in the aftermath of a crisis. It can also be selective about which subcommittees to activate depending on the emergency.

“In essence, if there is a need, all we have to do is push a button,” Broome said, adding that the plan was developed over the last year with input from the public as well as state and federal officials.

Under the plan, each subcommittee is headed by "lead agencies" tasked with managing the respective policy group and coordinating its day-to-day recovery operations. They're assisted by dozens of "support agencies" who are tasked with providing specialized services and trained personnel for response operations.

For example, the "natural and cultural resources" subcommittee is headed by the parish's Department of Environmental Services and the North Baton Rouge Chemical Industry Taskforce.

Under the plan, the subcommittee is also slated to receive assistance from support groups like the Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited, the LSU AgCenter, and Baton Rouge Green, among more than 40 other partners.

Each subcommittee is tasked with a series of objectives covering both preparedness and recovery. The aforementioned "natural and cultural resources" subcommittee, for example, is asked to develop inventories of parish resources in advance of a crisis.

Broome said the parish activated its homeland security office 17 times in 2017, 13 times in 2018 and 19 times in 2019, noting that the adoption of the proposed plan will help the parish recover from future disasters "in a way that is safer, stronger and much smarter than before."