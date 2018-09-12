The American Legion Post 16 in Covington recently held awards night to honor local students who excelled in programs sponsored by the post during the 2017-18 school term.
Boys State attendees included Andrew Aceves, Matthew Algero, Jacob Bouton, Michael Fernandez, Austin Firman, Aiden Gagliano, Declan Lockwood, Kristian McHugh, Andrew Moore, Trace Pittman, Cameron Richards and Justus Windom,
Winners of the $1,000 academic scholarships for those related to a veteran included Emma Busby, Danielle Camacho, Tayler Cook, Collin DeSandro, Gabrielle Dufrene, Bryce Kavanaugh, Declan Lockwood, Tyler Mussachia, Brendon Staffier and Joel Truet.