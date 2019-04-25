International grocery retailer Aldi has bought a vacant Toys R Us location in Slidell, according to a real estate firm, but it's not clear what plans are in store for the property.
Aldi paid $2 million for the 30,766-square-foot building on Northshore Boulevard that closed a year ago, according to the SRSA Commercial Real Estate website. The sale was finalized at the end of March.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said he had learned earlier this week that Aldi was in negotiations to buy the property but didn't realize a deal had already been closed.
Aldi did not respond to calls for comment.
Cromer said he knew that Aldi, which currently has no locations in Louisiana, was looking at expanding into the state.
Slidell has a contract with Retail Strategies Partners LLC in Birmingham, Alabama, to help market the city, and contacts there had conversations with Aldi, Cromer said.
But he said he has been told that the grocery retailer sometimes acquires properties without immediately putting them into commerce, waiting as long as six months to two years.
Even so, Cromer said that the possibility of filling a now-empty storefront is a positive for the city and in particular for that corridor. The Toys R Us is across the street from North Shore Square, a 33-year-old enclosed mall that recently announced it was closing all but its anchor spaces.
Cromer said that he visited an Aldi store in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and compared it to a Sam's or Costco but on a smaller scale.
He said he would welcome the addition of jobs and services to the area.
The Aldi website says the chain began in Germany in 1961 and opened its first U.S. store in 1976. According to the website, Aldi was projecting growth to 2,000 stores in this country by 2018.