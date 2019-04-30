Music @ Jazz Fest
The Dave Matthews Band released its multimillion-selling debut album, "Under the Table and Dreaming," 25 years ago. That album's distinctive sound came courtesy of Matthews' voice, and the prominence of violin, horns and acoustic guitar in the mix. The band has filled amphitheaters and arenas ever since, in part because no two shows are ever alike. Frequent Jazz Fest headliners, the band returns to the Acura Stage on Saturday.
Diana Ross, the original diva, has enjoyed several careers in her lifetime, from her classic early singles with the Supremes, through such disco-era hits "Upside Down" and "I'm Coming Out," to her acting career in "Lady Sings the Blues" and "The Wiz." At 75, Ross is on the road celebrating her legacy. She's scheduled to make her Jazz Fest debut Saturday on the Gentilly Stage.
And after a well-received Jazz Fest show in 2015, followed by a cancellation in 2017, Miami hitmaker Pitbull will try again.
Other noteworthy acts: Aaron Neville, Galactic, Tank & the Bangas, Big Freedia.
-- Keith Spera
Food @ Jazz Fest
Crawfish, Spinach & Zucchini Bisque, and Tunisian Salad, Food Area II
This singular bisque makes getting your greens easy, and delicious. A longtime favorite from the family behind Uptown’s Tunisian cafe Jamila’s, it’s hearty, yet also as refreshing as a garden smoothie. Double down with the crunchy Tunisian salad, with a zingy vinaigrette over apples, cucumber, peppers and onion.
-- Ian McNulty