Chris Stapleton is a throwback country music star. With his long hair, long beard and omnipresent cowboy hat, he has little in common with far more meticulously groomed contemporary country singers. Instead, he taps into the spirit of the '70s "outlaw" country made by the likes of Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. Stapleton's soulful voice is well-suited to material that draws on blues and soul as much as Nashville. He closes the Acura Stage on Friday.
Gary Clark Jr. is a relative rarity: a modern-day guitar hero. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Clark's style is based on the blues. But he's also fond of embarking on Hendrix-esque flights of fancy, as his rock-solid band builds a foundation beneath him. He's been a favorite on the festival circuit for years. In an unusual pairing, Clark follows avant-jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington on the Gentilly Stage.
More noteworthy acts: Gladys Knight, Los Lobos, the North Mississippi Allstars and local resident singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco.
Food @ Jazz Fest
Cajun Chicken & Tasso with Creole Rice
Tasso, the dense, deeply smoky Cajun ham, is usually a background player, lending its flavor to the base of dish. In this case, it gets the spotlight in a hearty, satisfying, good bang-for-the-buck dish that brings a taste of the Acadiana countryside to Jazz Fest.
-- Ian McNulty