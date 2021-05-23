Chick-fil-A to move Lafayette location
Chick-fil-A will close its location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and move to a spot near the Costco Warehouse next year.
Local operator John Arton said papers have been signed for the company to acquire the former Red Robin Gourmet Hamburgers location at 101 Meadow Farm Road and move there. Work will begin in early 2022 and could be open by April.
The location at 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway first opened in 1997 as the popular quick-serve chain started branching out of locations inside shopping malls. But it does not offer the larger amount of space that newer locations have to handle the drive-thru line, which often spills out of the parking lot into the street.
That location has two drive-thru lanes that feed into one lane and is capable of holding only 12 cars at one time, or 175 in one hour at best, Arton said. Most Chick-fil-A locations, including the Louisiana Avenue store, can operate two lanes around the restaurant that can hold more than 30 cars at one time, or nearly 250 in one hour.
“We couldn’t do anything with the property we had,” Arton said. “We tried every which way of making it work.”
Company officials will demolish the Red Robin location and build a store with the new concept design with two drive-thru lanes, he said.
The Atlanta-based company oversees all its real estate affairs, including site selection, purchasing, construction and equipment. It opened a new design store in Georgia that features modular construction aimed at increasing efficiency.
“I’ve been to our new concepts,” Arton said. “The new concept is faster than that one. This store will be a beautiful store. But it’s just the flow of traffic and the production that we have inside. We’ll be able to flow the product out of the window. Then we can feed that second line.”
Fat Albert's sale finalized
Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken has been sold to another restaurant owner in Lafayette.
Michael Lotief, who bought the business and the property at 1322 Moss St. in 2019 from longtime owner Joseph Petro III, sold it to Zhao Jikong, owner of the Thai Max restaurant in the Acadiana Mall. The sale price was $375,000, the same price he paid when he bought it, and the deal was finalized Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The former softball coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette cited health issues and other reasons for selling the northside business that’s been open for over 50 years. He was also in search of an owner to grow the brand to more than just one location.
“We basically got into the restaurant business at the worst possible time during COVID,” Lotief said. “But despite the situation that was out of our control, we were able to maintain our employees, keep the store open, make some significant improvements to the facility and the brand and really posture Fat Albert’s for a bright future.”
Lotief, much like Petro said when he sold the company, said he will continue to be involved in restaurant operations. He said establishing the company as a franchise is a laborious and time-consuming endeavor, but some of that has been done already.
“I was there every day,” Lotief said. “I love to cook, and I got to learn a lot. I found a lot of the challenges associated with running a softball game were the same skills and mindset it takes to run a successful restaurant. You have to build a good team. It’ll take a little more time (to grow the brand), but hopefully God puts that opportunity in front of us.”
Haik to partner with national firm
Lafayette-based Haik Insurance has partnered with Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance and financial services firms in the U.S. with offices in 10 states.
Higginbotham, which also has locations in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, is strategically growing in the state by partnering with other independent brokers that have strong reputations in their local markets, company officials said in an announcement.
"We're a people-focused company that values our employees, clients and communities," said Rusty Reid, Higginbotham chairman and CEO. "When we enter into a partnership, we look for professionals with the same values, and the people at Haik Insurance fit right in. This is a long-term commitment to simulate mutual growth; not a decision entered quickly."
Higginbotham named Haik Insurance President Christopher Haik a managing director. He will continue leading his namesake agency with the existing workforce of 12, serving more than 1,100 commercial and individual customers.
Haik Insurance, established in 2014, offers offering commercial property/casualty insurance, surety bonds and personal insurance.
One Acadiana nets two awards
One Acadiana won the Gold Award for Excellence for its Business Retention & Expansion explainer video and a Silver Award of Distinction for its Small & Minority Business Program integrated marketing campaign at the 27th annual Communicator Awards.
With over 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards honor creative excellence for communications professionals. Other winners who received Gold Awards of Excellence include Microsoft, Forbes Media, Disney Creative Studio and PepsiCo.
“We are thrilled that once again our marketing and communications team received such high praise from AIVA for their talent and creativity,” said One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman. “These campaigns represent the start of a new One Acadiana video series educating member, investor and partner organizations about our services. It’s gratifying that the videos have not only been successful in-market, driving inquiries about our services to new heights, but that they now have also garnered international attention.”
The winning videos, produced in partnership with Rooted Consulting, launched online in 2020.
JD Bank opens Johnston St. location
Jennings-based JD Bank has opened its second Lafayette location at 3600 Johnston St.
The full-service branch will serve personal and business customers with Lafayette native Bryan Theriot serving as AVP office manager for the location.
“I am excited to join the JD Bank team as we grow and expand our services throughout Acadiana,” Theriot said. “Helping our customers reach their financial goals is important to me. As Louisiana’s Community Bank, JD Bank provides a unique banking experience that puts our customers first.”
Other members of the office’s leadership team are Kyle Olsen as head universal banker and Lanie Duhon and Jasmine Talmore as universal bankers.
The bank bought the property that once housed a Hancock Whitney branch before that company bought the office across Johnston Street from troubled Mid-South Bank and moved there. JD Bank also has a location at 300 Verot School Road along with two in New Iberia and another in Opelousas.
Established in 1947, JD Bank has 21 full-service branch offices in seven southwest Louisiana parishes.