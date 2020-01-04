With 12 minutes to go in the second half and UL clinging to a two-point lead, the Ragin’ Cajuns needed a boost to pull through to potentially snap its six-game losing streak, the longest one since the 2010-2011 season.

That boost came in the form of togetherness.

In the midst of multiple adversities the Cajuns have faced -- the latest injury to Trajan Wesley, the losses that began to pile up, the recent passing of former athletic director David Walker, and junior forward Jalen Johnson’s struggles -- five Ragin’ Cajuns scored in double figures to help UL get its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season by a 79-62 margin over Troy Saturday night in front of a crowd of 3,467.

“We really needed this one (badly), desperately,” junior guard Cedric Russell said. “We owed it to the coaches and to everyone who supports us every night and really for (Trajan). We know how bad he wanted to be out here tonight and how bad he wanted to finish the last one. It’s pulling together, playing for him and for each other.”

The energy the Cajuns (6-9, 1-3) played with was palpable for the first time in a long time. The energy began right from the opening tip-off, when junior forward Tirus Smith broke out and was one of several Cajuns who had his best game of the season.

“Tirus got us off to a good start tonight,” head coach Bob Marlin said of the big man, whose 15 points and six rebounds were eye-catching.

However, it was the small things that made Smith stand out. He took three charges on defense and blocked two shots, a testament to his importance on defense for UL.

“It was camaraderie tonight,” Russell said. “The whole bench jumping up and down when Tirus is taking charges. When someone made a shot, it was like we made the shot.”

Camaraderie helps. But, when push comes to shove basketball is a game where points matter. That means making shots, and Louisiana did so in shooting 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point land.

That shooting helped the Cajuns, who only led 52-50 with 11:41 to play, close the game on a 27-12 run.

That final 12 minutes was largely boosted by the freshman backcourt of Mylik Wilson and Calvin Temple, making his first career start in place of the injured Trajan Wesley tonight.

Wilson’s emergence was no surprise. After setting a career scoring high with 17 against South Alabama on Thursday, he responded not only by setting a new career-high for scoring with 18 points, but also getting his first career double-double in adding 13 rebounds.

“He’s just ascending and getting better,” Marlin said. “He’s showing emotion. I love that most of the time he keeps his cards close to the vest. Yet, he’s gotten excited the last couple of games. It’s good to see him do that.”

However, it was Temple who perhaps gave the Cajuns the biggest shot coming down the stretch. Temple, who entered the game averaging only 1.8 points per game, scored 12 points. Nine of those came in the second half when his team needed it.

“He can really score the basketball,” Marlin said.

For a team that’s struggled closing games, the final burst to get them across the finish line was a gigantic confidence booster.

“This was important for us,” Marlin said. “Going on the road, if we keep doing this and getting better we’re going to win some games and sneak back into the (conference race).”