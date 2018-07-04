A stellar season of entertainment is coming to the Manship Theatre this fall with a lineup that includes Kris Kristofferson, The Four Tops and Lee Ann Womack.
The Punch Brothers kick things off Sept. 11. And while you might not know the band, you may have heard mandolin player Chris Tile, host of NPR's "Live From Here," which was formerly known as "A Prairie Home Companion."
Tickets for the 2018-19 season go on sale June 25 at manshiptheatre.org or call (225) 344-0334. Here's the lineup:
- Punch Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. This progressive bluegrass band out of Brooklyn, New York, brings a modern twist to country, bluegrass and acoustic music. The group's latest album, "The Phosphorescent Blues," was produced by T-Bone Burnett.
- Lucia Micarelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 23. A violinist from New York, Micarelli has toured with a variety of artists from Josh Groban to Jethro Tull. She also played Annie Talarico on HBO’s hit series "Treme."
- Richard Marx, 7:30 p.m. Nov 8. Winner of the Best Song of the Year Grammy Award in 2003 for “Dance with My Father,” Marx has sold more than 30 million records. He was the first solo artist to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
- Kris Kristofferson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. A legendary singer/songwriter, musician and actor, Kristofferson has written and performed with fellow country legends such as Willie Nelson and the late Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.
- Brian Shaw: Hot Jazz Cool Nights, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Along with trumpeter Shaw, Cool Winter Nights and Hot Jazz will feature pianist Willis Delony and bassist Bill Grimes in a program of new arrangements and holiday favorites including the classic Duke Ellington version of the "Nutcracker Suite."
- Marc Broussard: Misteltoe and Magnolias Holiday Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. This Louisiana singer-songwriter has a “Bayou Soul” style unique to the South. His songs are a blend of funk, blues, rock and rhythm and blues, learned from his father, Ted Broussard, a Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist.
- Peter Asher, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Before his successful career as a record producer, Asher was one half of the British invasion era duo Peter and Gordon, known for their No. 1 hit “A World Without Love.” He's won three Grammy Awards and has worked with such artists from James Taylor to Morrissey to Cher.
- Jesse Cook, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. This Canadian guitarist, composer and producer incorporates elements of flamenco rumba, jazz and other forms of world music into his work. He is a Juno Award winner and a three-time winner of the Canadian Smooth Jazz award for Guitarist of the Year.
- Unraveling the Wilburys, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. This Nashville group is a tribute band to the Traveling Wilburys, the five-piece super group of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. Unraveling the Wilburys provides a journey through the super group’s catalog of songs, showcasing the best of their inventive lyrics and musicianship.
- Havana Cuban Allstars 7 p.m. Feb. 17. This group combines African rhythms and Spanish lyrics with inventive songwriting and irresistible charm, celebrating the national dance and music styles of Cuba.
- Ron K Brown Dance, 7:30 p.m. March 25. Brown, owner of the New York-based dance company Evidence, incorporates modern dance with West African rhythms.
- Lee Ann Womack, 7 p.m. April 7. The Grammy Award-winning Womack is best known for her 2003 hit "I Hope You Dance," which was No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart.
- Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala with The Four Tops, 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception, April 11. This vocal quartet helped define the sound of Motown in the 1960s alongside such contemporaries as the Supremes and The Temptations. The group’s music has spanned several genres, including soul, disco, jazz and show tunes. The group, which came on to the scene in 1953, was presented Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.