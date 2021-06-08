Louisiana Tech University announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.
Area graduates include:
Zachary area
Baker
Jakob Zachary Mier: Master of Architecture
Greenwell Springs
Bethany L. Kemp: Bachelor of Science
Zachary
Landry Scott Baudouin: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Brynn Reneé Daniel: Bachelor of Arts
Deanna S. Kaufman: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Kaitlin Marie Maloy: Master of Fine Arts
Ellen Claire Manuel: Bachelor of Science
Amelia Grace Parrenin: Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Garrett Wayne Rushing: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Cole J. Sonnier: Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching Grades 6-12
Payton Bennett Wicker: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
East and West Feliciana parishes
Clinton
John W. Higginbotham: Bachelor of Science
Ethel
Jordan Jaquan Johnson: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Jackson
Ashlynn Ronea Taylor: Bachelor of Science
St. Francisville
Emma Claire Beauchamp: Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Elizabeth Broussard: Bachelor of Science
Jordyn Mallory Cooper: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies
Andrew D. Hall: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science