Louisiana Tech University announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.

Area graduates include:

Zachary area

Baker

Jakob Zachary Mier: Master of Architecture

Greenwell Springs

Bethany L. Kemp: Bachelor of Science

Zachary

Landry Scott Baudouin: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Brynn Reneé Daniel: Bachelor of Arts

Deanna S. Kaufman: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Kaitlin Marie Maloy: Master of Fine Arts

Ellen Claire Manuel: Bachelor of Science

Amelia Grace Parrenin: Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Garrett Wayne Rushing: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Cole J. Sonnier: Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching Grades 6-12

Payton Bennett Wicker: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

East and West Feliciana parishes

Clinton

John W. Higginbotham: Bachelor of Science

Ethel

Jordan Jaquan Johnson: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Jackson

Ashlynn Ronea Taylor: Bachelor of Science

St. Francisville

Emma Claire Beauchamp: Bachelor of Arts

Lauren Elizabeth Broussard: Bachelor of Science

Jordyn Mallory Cooper: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies

Andrew D. Hall: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

