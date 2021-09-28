Volunteers with 4th District of the National Baptist Convention USA Disaster Relief loaded items to help Hurricane Ida relief efforts on Labor Day.
A major sponsor of the donation was Feed the Children, said 4th District Coordinator Burnett King, who is pastor at Hickory Grove Church and McKowen Baptist Church in West Feliciana Parish.
Supplies came into Baton Rouge from the group's Oklahoma City distribution hub on an eighteen-wheeler.
The labor of love was routing supplies to Hammond and Kentwood; six trucks were to deliver six pallets of bottled water, two pallets of Clorox bleach, two pallets each of hand soap and hand sanitizer, as well as children's backpacks and nonperishable food to those areas.