Wondering who your favorite team is facing this week and what night they're playing? Check out the Acadiana area prep football schedule for week 1.

Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Errol Rogers, Jr., right, out runs Acadiana linebacker Derrick Bercier, Jr. (3) during their high school football at Acadiana High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Scott, La.

Thursday Oct. 1

Westgate at New Iberia

Centerville at Delcambre

Beau Chene at Pine Prairie

Friday Oct. 2

Acadiana at LCA

Notre Dame at Comeaux

Southside at Franklin

Lafayette High at Patterson

Carencro at West Monroe

Plaquemine at St. Thomas More

Opelousas at Teurlings

Peabody at Northside

St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge

Cecilia at Crowley

Rayne at Welsh

Ville Platte at Eunice

Church Point at Kaplan

Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville

De La Salle at Catholic-NI

East Ascension at Northwest

Erath at Morgan City

Iota at Lake Arthur

Central Catholic-MC at Loreauville

Port Barre at Opelousas Catholic

Gueydan at Jeanerette

Westminster at Hanson

North Central at Mentorship Academy

St. Edmund at Avoyelles

Saturday Oct. 3

Ascension Episcopal at North Vermilion

