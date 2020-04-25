Kenilworth Science and Technology School has donated 60 face shields made with the school’s 3D printer to local hospitals to combat the coronavirus – and the STEM teacher who orchestrated the donations plans to make more.
As the pandemic has spread across the state, school administrators and several science teachers at Kenilworth worked with STEM Coordinator Ferhat Bilgin to print face shields for medical workers at local hospitals.
Face shields provide an additional layer of protection for health care personnel on top of N95 or surgical masks. Ideally, if the face shield is used in conjunction with a mask, the mask can be used longer, according to the school's spokespeople.
That's particularly important right now because the worldwide pandemic has made it difficult to get new masks.
After Bilgin saw other organizations creating face shields with 3D printers, he worked with his team to find a design so the school could manufacture their own for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Baton Rouge General.
“I just wanted to give back to the community,” Bilgin said. “I wanted to help the first responder personnel.”
Lauren Fischer, director of community affairs at Kenilworth, said the headband takes about two hours to print. Adding the plastic shield afterward by hand takes about 10 more minutes to assemble. Producing the face shields is an inexpensive process, Fischer said, which largely uses the materials the school already had for demonstrations of the printer.
Bilgin initially printed 40 face shields that he distributed to the two hospitals, with plans to make more. But when doctors at the Lake expressed their excitement with the comfortable face shields – reinforced with cushioning for their long-term use – Bilgin was asked to make more for Our Lady of the Lake North, which opened a new testing site for COVID-19 this week in an effort to reach residents in other parts of the city.
On Friday, Bilgin donated another 20 face shields to the North campus. Depending on how quickly new materials will arrive for future construction, he hopes to continue his donations alongside his virtual teaching schedule.