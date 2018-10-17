The Costumes for Kids drive conducted by the YMCA of the Capital Area is underway through Oct. 24.
The donation drive provides free Halloween costumes to children in need. New or gently used costumes can be dropped off at any of the Y's nine locations:
- A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge
- Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
- Baranco-Clark YMCA, 1735 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge
- C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge
- Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA, 521 Third St., Baton Rouge
- Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis
- ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., Baton Rouge
- Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge
- Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
To request a costume for a child in need, contact Kristen Hogan at (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104, or khogan@ymcabr.org.