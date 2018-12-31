Man shot in Mid-City
A man was shot Monday in the Tulane-Gravier area in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times about 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gravier Street, some three blocks from police headquarters.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Police didn't name any suspects or discuss a possible motive in the attack. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
7th Ward shooting leads to arrest
New Orleans police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting Sunday in the 7th Ward.
Shontoe Smith faces counts of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated flight from an officer following the incident in the 2300 block of Annette Street. Police learned about the case after a man who was taken to a hospital for treatment reported a gunshot wound to his right arm.
2nd Sunday shooting probed
A woman was shot Sunday in her side at Mandeville and North Derbigny steets in St. Roch about 9:50 p.m. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Police didn’t identify any suspects or discuss potential motives for the attacks.
1 on side of road killed in crash
State Police are investigating a crash that happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, which claimed the life of Eliska Mandy Willie Trosclair, 41, of Hammond.
According to police, Trosclair was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria that was going south on Interstate 55 in St. John the Baptist Parish when the driver, Oniel Trosclair, 48 — also of Hammond — lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier on the left side of the road.
Police have not determined why Oniel Trosclair lost control of the vehicle, but as a result, the Ford remained disabled in the left lane.
Both Oniel and Eliska Trosclair then exited the vehicle, police said, when a 2013 Kia Optima driving in the left lane hit the Ford.
The vehicle then struck Eliska Trosclair, killing her. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene.
State Police identified the driver of the Kia as Jennifer Beiriger, 42, of Schriever, and said she and two other passengers in the vehicle were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.
According to police, troopers noticed signs of impairment on the part of Oniel Trosclair.
He was arrested on counts of DWI, driving without a driver’s license and carless operation of a vehicle and booked into the St. John Parish Jail, police said.
Oniel Trosclair also submitted to a voluntary blood test, police said, which will be analyzed by the State Police Crime Lab.
Man accused of being accessory to killing
Lenard Moten was booked on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the Aug. 17 slaying in Metairie of Devin Dunbar, 21, according to Jefferson Parish jail records.
Dunbar was fatally shot at South Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street. Deputies had previously arrested Nigel Wilson on a murder count in the case.
Deputies have not said how they connected Moten to the case.
Metairie McDonald's robbed at gunpoint
The McDonald's restaurant in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie was robbed at gunpoint, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said about 1:30 p.m. Monday. No one was physically injured, according to the agency.