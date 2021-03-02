In Louisiana, on average, a person dies every 12 hours by suicide, according to a statement from Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention Services.

Between the pandemic and the growing division in our country, this past year has been filled with hardships and uncertainty. Students, ethnic minorities, essential workers, and many others in the community have reported experiencing elevated suicidal thoughts, according to the statement. The pandemic is not only hurting working individuals, but students are struggling just as hard. Adolescents and young adults are at a tremendously higher risk, the statement said.

That's why Social Entertainment and Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors have partnered with the local suicide prevention organization and The Family Tree counseling service on Finding Hope, a fundraiser to call attention to the worsening mental health crisis.

The two-week effort, which launched Tuesday, is aimed at starting the tough conversation in our community about suicide and how it might be prevented.

Donations to the Finding Hope fundraiser will help fund suicide awareness and prevention training in Acadiana. The fundraiser is in memory of Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputy Clyde Kerr, who took his own life Feb. 1 outside the sheriff’s office.

Donations can be made between through March 16 via The Family Tree on Facebook or via www.AcadianaFamilyTree.org. Please note "Finding Hope Fundraiser'' in the designation field of the donation page for your gift to be contributed directly for this fundraiser. Checks will also be accepted between March 2-16 with the memo field noting "Finding Hope Fundraiser."