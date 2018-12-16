Airbnb hosts cash in on college football
Airbnb hosts in Baton Rouge earned $102,000 thanks to 730 guests who needed a place to stay the weekend of the LSU-Alabama football game, Airbnb officials reported.
The Nov. 3 game was the biggest draw for both Baton Rouge and Lafayette for weekend stays in conjunction with college football games in 2018, according to Airbnb data. Of the seven weekends of LSU football games, an estimated 3,450 guests stayed in an Airbnb and paid $359,800.
The weekend of the Alabama game was the busiest night in Baton Rouge history for Airbnb hosts, said Laura Rillos with Airbnb.
In Lafayette, more than 1,200 guests stayed in an Airbnb on weekends of six University of Louisiana at Lafayette home football games and paid $63,000.
The second-biggest weekend stay at Baton Rouge Airbnbs was for the Georgia game Oct. 13 when 630 guests stayed and paid $78,100.
In Lafayette, the biggest draw was the New Mexico State game Oct. 13 when 280 guests stayed and paid $18,700.
Two Acadiana nonprofits get $22,000 in grants
Two Lafayette nonprofits received $22,000 in grant money from Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
A $10,000 grant went to A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana, and a $12,000 grant was awarded to Step Up Acadiana in separate ceremonies.
A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana seeks to educate, expose and empower at-risk youth to improve their lives through college readiness, professional development and civic engagement.
Step Up Acadiana provides homebuyer education and counseling services for pre-purchase and foreclosure prevention clients. The agency will put the grant for counselor and instructor staff training
The grant program allows FHLB Dallas member institutions such as Home Bank to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization and will offer a 3 to 1 match.
Two partners open Coastal Capital Advisors
Coastal Capital Advisors recently opened an office at 1819 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 215, in Lafayette.
Partners Drew Saterfiel and Phillip Fontenot will lead the firm and work in conjunction with Triad Advisors LLC. They will offer financial planning, investment advisory services, estate planning, tax strategy and retirement plans.
Saterfiel has 12 years of experience in financial advice in Acadiana and maintains FINRA Series 7, Series 66, and Louisiana Life and Health licenses. He graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in marketing and earned a MBA with a concentration in finance.
Fontenot has 24 years of experience in financial advising in Acadiana and also maintains FINRA Series 7, Series 66, and Louisiana Life and Health licenses. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Hulin Health opens sixth clinic in Acadiana
SouthStar Urgent Care opened its sixth clinic in Acadiana when it opened its Opelousas location at 1723 Creswell Lane.
According to Jessilyn David, marketing director for Hulin Health, the Broussard-based parent company for the clinic, the company is opening clinics in rural communities that don't have access to large, non-emergency room care. The Opelousas area had just one urgent care.
"We recognized that need to come serve the Opelousas community," she said. "We just try to keep the right people in the urgent care, but from a cold or a cough to kidney stones or burns, we can treat it in and outside of normal business hours. We're not 24 hours, but we're still extended hours to help people past that normal 9-to-5."
The clinic has 12 full-time team members from the area who can treat illnesses and injuries and conduct physicals, diagnostic services and vaccinations. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Hulin also has clinics in Lafayette, Abbeville and Eunice and two in New Iberia, according to its website. Others are planned for Marsksville, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Bastrop and Minden.
The company was founded in 2011 by a group of emergency room professionals.
Captain D's opens New Iberia location
Captain D's opened a New Iberia location on Monday, part of an aggressive expansion for the Tennessee-based fast-casual seafood restaurant chain.
Company officials and members of the Iberia Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1120 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. The location, under the direction of franchisee James Williams, is the fifth for the company to open since last year and, according to its website, is the only location in southwest Louisiana.
Captain D's, based outside of Nashville, has experienced a surge in franchise growth, company officials said, fueled by its recent success and a new royalty incentive program launched earlier this year.
The New Iberia location features the newest company designs such as a smaller footprint and makes more use of vertical space in the kitchen, which cuts costs significantly for franchisees and allows for quicker development.
Burgersmith plans Broussard location
Locally-owned restaurant and bar Burgersmith will open its sixth location in August when it goes in at 240 Saint Nazaire Road in Broussard.
Work on the 4,000-square-foot location has begun, said Angie Doyle, the company's director of marketing and administration, and the building's design will be similar to the newest location at Highland Road and Old Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
"We're excited about this," Doyle said. "We're excited about moving into the area. Broussard is an up-and-coming area and a good place for us to grow our brand."
Burgersmith, which serves hamburgers, sandwiches and beers along with their own twists on bar food, opened its first location in August 2009 at 1314 Camellia Blvd. by Russ Umbricht. It now has three locations in Baton Rouge and one in Denham Springs.
Each restaurant employs about 30 to 40 part-time and full-time employees, Doyle said.
Shop337.com features local artisans' works
A website made for Acadiana's artisan crafters that will support seven local charities and nonprofits has launched.
Shop337.com carries work from local artisans in their own store on the website to allow them another venue to sell their wares. It will feature items for sale ranging from religious goods, blackberry jam and handmade furniture.
Tim Rinaldi, founder and president of shop337.com, calls the site an Etsy solely for Acadiana.
"Acadiana has so many talented artisans that could use a centralized place to show off and sell their crafts," he said. "I like to think of Shop337 as an online farmers market for Acadiana."
Rinaldi, who is involved in mission work to Honduras and helped start the medical mission with Sacred Heart of Broussard, said the site will also donate 1 percent of every purchase to a local charity or nonprofit of the customer's choice. More can be donated upon request.
Twenty-six local artisans and seven local charities have come on board with Shop337, including Acadiana Animal Aid, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Healing House, Miles Perret Cancer Center Services, New Hope, United Way of Acadiana and the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.
With each sale, sellers keep 94 percent of their sales, the charities get 1 percent, Shop377 gets 2 percent and credit card processing fees take up the remaining 3 percent. Rinaldi said he tried to keep the website's cut as low as possible, as he wanted to attract as many artisans with a platform that gave them the biggest share of profit, which in turn would help the mission of supporting local nonprofits.
State webinar addresses spill prevention programs
A Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality webinar on spill prevention is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TuesdayDec. 18.
Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasure Plans and Spill Prevention Control Plans are federal- and state-required plans to prevent unauthorized discharges for storage facilities into surrounding waterways. Even though there are similar requirements for both plans, there are some significant differences. Spill Prevention Control Plans are a requirement in many Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits; however, many facilities either don’t know that the plans are required or haven’t implemented a plan.
The Enviroschool presentation will go over the major requirements of the two documents, along with additional information to assist facilities in staying in compliance with spill plan requirements. Registration is at deq.louisiana.gov/form/enviroschool.
Gauthiers' Oilfield Rental adopts Modex name
Gauthiers’ Oilfield Rental LLC has changed its name to Modex LLC following a May 2015 transaction between the companies in which Gauthiers’ became part of Modex.
All branding materials will be updated to reflect the change. Meanwhile, the Louisiana locations in Lafayette, Houma and Port Fourchon will continue under the same management while continuing to expand offerings and develop a broader range of products and services.
“We are excited to align our branding with our global team,” said Garett Gauthier, the company's Americas region director.
Modex offers sale and rental of offshore containers, baskets, cabins, workshops and support equipment for the offshore industry.
Grant expands farm to school program
The Louisiana Department of Education Division of Nutrition Support, in collaboration with the LSU AgCenter, announced an expansion of a multiyear effort supporting the Louisiana Farm to School Program using a $1.8 million federal grant.
This new three-year agreement, funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, is designed to advance efforts in three program areas: school gardens, education and curriculum, and local food procurement in schools.
The new agreement allows the Farm to School team to expand current projects and provide new program materials such as recipes and curricula for Louisiana Harvest of the Month items; a school garden teacher certificate program; promotional materials for farm-to-school programming; and analysis of the economic and health impacts of farm-to-school and local food systems.
“We are pleased to be able to expand our farm-to-school efforts and reach out to everyone around the state involved in farm to school activities and those that may be interested,” said Carl Motsenbocker, an AgCenter horticulture professor and executive director of Louisiana Farm to School Program.
The program's website is lsuagcenter.com/louisianafarmtoschool.