EVENTS
TUESDAY 14
Thriving in Place.^ Broadmoor Community Church~, 2021 S. Dupre St.~ — There's a speaker, and free lunch is served at the monthly series for seniors. Noon.
Broadmoor After Hours.^ Broad Street Cider & Ale~, 2723 S. Broad Ave.~ — Broadmoor Improvement Association hosts the neighborhood mixer with drinks, snacks and prizes. 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 15
Gold Medal Chefs Gala.^ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center~, 900 Convention Center Blvd.~ — The five-course dinner and awards ceremony celebrates people who have made a positive impact on the Louisiana hospitality industry. Jana Billiot, Scot Craig, Michael Gulotta and Amy Sins are the honorees. Visit www.goldmedalchefs.com for details. Tickets $200. 6 p.m.
THURSDAY 16
Sustainable Seafood Dinner Series.^ Audubon Aquarium of the Americas~, 1 Canal St.~ — Notable chefs prepare meals that are served in the aquarium to benefit Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries. Tickets $150. 6:30 p.m.
Elvis Lives On.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — The Krewe of Rolling Elvi appears at the party, which coincides with the anniversary of Elvis' death. Elvis movies are screened and blue Hawaiian cocktails and peanut butter banana sandwiches are served. Free admission. 8 p.m.
FRIDAY 17
Friday Nights at NOMA.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — Weekly after-hours parties at the museum feature lectures, music performances, film screenings and more. Free with museum admission. 5 p.m.
Splash Bash.^ Ochsner Fitness Center~, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan~ — The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar, and DJs and bands perform. Tickets $10, kids $5. 7 p.m.
SATURDAY 18
Clear the Shelters Adoption Fun Fest.^ Northshore Humane Society~, 20384 Harrison Ave., Covington~ — There are food trucks, animal-related activities and more at the event, which offers fee-waived adoptions of dogs and cats. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Art Market.^ Cafe Luna~, 802 1/2 Nashville Ave.~ — Artists and artisans sell their wares at a market, and there are tarot card readers. 11 a.m.
Dashiki Project Theatre.^ Christian Unity Baptist Church~, 1700 Conti St.~ — The community theater group celebrates its 50th anniversary with performances, an exhibition of memorabilia, filming of a docudrama and testimonials from founders and cast members. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pussyfooters Pub Prance.^ Beach on Bourbon~, 227 Bourbon St.~ — Pink and orange costumes are encouraged for the pub crawl of Bourbon Street bars welcoming new Pussyfooters dance troupe members. There are raffles, and costumed participants can take a free mechanical bull ride. Tickets $10-$15. Noon.
Serigne Mbaye.^ Southern Food & Beverage Foundation~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — The chef's demonstration incorporates culinary traditions from Africa and New Orleans. 1 p.m.
Sealed in Style Gala: A Night of Fire and Ice.^ Metairie Country Club~, 580 Woodvine Ave., Metairie~ — The gala and awards ceremony for Easterseals Louisiana benefits the group's disability services. There's a medieval theme and a costume contest; WDSU-TV's Margaret Orr is the honoree. Visit www.easterseals.com for details. Tickets $100. 7 p.m.
An August Night at Antoine's.^ Antoine's Restaurant~, 713 St. Louis St.~ — The four-course dinner is a fundraiser for Symphony Chorus New Orleans. There are music performances. Visit www.symphonychorus.org for details. Tickets $150. 7 p.m.
NAACP Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet.^ Abundance of Desire Community Health & Wellness Center~, 3600 Desire Parkway~ — Journalist Allison B. Hudson is the keynote speaker at the fundraising banquet for NAACP New Orleans. Call (504) 909-8011 or email naacpnola@gmail.com for details. 7 p.m.
SUNDAY 19
Dog Wag and Walk.^ Northlake Nature Center~, 23135 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — Bring water, a bowl and a leash for this group dog walk. Registration $5. 8 a.m.
Tropical Blood Drive.^ Tipitina's~, 501 Napoleon Ave.~ — New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and The Organ Grinders host the blood drive. There are music and dance performances, raffles and more. Visit www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org for details. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hats, Heels & Highballs.^ Harrah's Casino, Harrah's Theatre~, 8 Canal St.~ — There are hat fashion shows, a designer "shoecase," pop-ups and food at the women's event. Visit www.hatsheelsandhighballs.com for details. Tickets $20-$30. 2 p.m.
MONDAY 20
Whispers From Heaven: A Mediumship Gallery.^ Unity Church of Metairie~, 3303 Richland Ave., Suite 2A, Metairie~ — Mediums discuss their work and try to commune with the spirit world. Tickets $20. 7 p.m.
BOOKS
Quintron & Miss Pussycat.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — Musician Quintron appears with creative counterpart Miss Pussycat to read from ~Europa My Mirror~. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Philip Padgett.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presentation of ~Advocating Overlord: The D-Day Strategy and the Atomic Bomb~ is preceded by a reception. 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Four Local Poets.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Poets Anne Babson, Gina Ferrara, Valentine Pierce and Cassie Pruyn read from their work. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Dogfish Reading Series.^ Private residence~, 2448 N. Villere St.~ — Nordette Adams and Mwende "FreeQuency" Katwiwa are the featured readers, and refreshments are served. 7 p.m. Thursday.
FILM
CRITICS' PICKS
Ant-Man and the Wasp —^ A bright, cheery distraction from darker, heavier Marvel Studios outings, this Peyton Reed-directed sequel to 2015’s ~Ant-Man~ reunites Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in a superhero caper of deliberately low stakes and enormous charm. (J.C.) PG-13
The Cakemaker —^ A provocative, unexpected and very moving German/Israeli co-production that is as unusual a love story as you are likely to find. (K.Tu.) NR
Eighth Grade —^ Starring a superb Elsie Fisher as a girl about to graduate from the eighth grade, writer-director Bo Burnham’s debut feature paints a beautiful, painfully honest portrait of adolescent girlhood. (J.C.) R
Hereditary —^ Anchored by a bravura performance from Toni Collette, writer-director Ari Aster’s devastating, implacably terrifying film depicts an American family coming apart in the wake of tragedy. (J.C.) R
Incredibles 2 —^ There is good news in the world tonight: Writer-director Brad Bird has brought everyone’s favorite superhero family back to the big screen, and we are all better off for it. (K.Tu.) PG
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again —^ Led by a vivacious star turn from Lily James, Ol Parker’s sequel to ~Mamma Mia!~ is a thoroughly unexpected delight, an ABBA jukebox musical that improves on its dreadful 2008 predecessor in every respect. (J.C.) PG-13
Puzzle —^ Kelly Macdonald, one of the best actors out there and a perennial co-star (~Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men~), steps out and shows us what she can do on a bigger stage. Working with Indian star Irrfan Khan, she is a knockout as a suburban housewife who discovers herself through an unexpected mastery of jigsaw puzzles. (K.Tu.) R.
RBG —^ One of the great services that this clear-eyed and admiring documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg provides is to emphasize not just her work on the court but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there. (K.Tu.) NR.
Sorry to Bother You —^ Rapper-activist Boots Riley’s joyous dystopian cackle of a directing debut stars a superb Lakeith Stanfield as an Oakland telemarketer who stumbles into that arrestingly surreal zone where racial identity, class rage and corporate malfeasance intersect. (J.C.) R
Three Identical Strangers —^ A scientific and philosophical inquiry by way of a detective story, Tim Wardle’s intensely compelling documentary tells the twistier-by-the-minute story of identical triplet boys who discovered one another 19 years after having been separated at birth. (J.C.) PG-13
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? —^ The goal of this exemplary documentary is not to tell the story of TV host Fred Rogers’ life, but to show the way someone whose formidable task was, in his own words, “to make goodness attractive,” made it happen. (K.Tu.) PG-13
WIDE RELEASE
Along Came the Devil —^ Sent to live with her aunt, a young woman unleashes an evil spirit when she tries to contact her dead mother. With Jessica Barth, Matt Dallas, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Lintz, Heather DeVan and Bruce Davison. Written by Jason DeVan, Heather DeVan, Dylan Matlock. Directed by Jason DeVan. (1:29) NR.
Araby —^ A Brazilian factory worker’s journal inspires a teenager to seek a better life. With Aristides de Sousa, Murilo Caliari, Glaucia Vandeveld, Renato Novaes. Directed by Affonso Uchoa, Joao Dumans. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:37) NR.
The Atomic Cafe —^ Restored version of 1982 documentary on nuclear war composed entirely of civil defense and propaganda films created by the U.S. military and other agencies. Directed by Kevin Rafferty, Jayne Loader and Pierce Rafferty. (1:28) NR.
BlackKkKlansman —^ Colorado Springs’ first black policeman goes undercover with his partner to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. With John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace. Written by Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee; based on a book by Ron Stallworth. Directed by Lee. (2:15) R.
BuyBust —^ An anti-narcotics squad must fight its way out of a Manila slum when a drug bust goes wrong and the locals turn on them. With Anne Curtis, Brandon Vera, Victor Neri. Written by Erik Matti and Anton Santamaria. Directed by Matti. In Filipino and Tagalog with English subtitles. (2:06) NR.
The Captain —^ Near the end of World War II, a German army deserter discovers a Nazi uniform and undergoes a disturbing transformation. With Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel, Frederick Lau. Written and directed by Robert Schwentke. In German with English subtitles. (1:58) NR.
Dog Days —^ L.A. canines lead their human companions on surprising journeys in this ensemble comedy. With Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Rob Corddry, Tone Bell, Jon Bass, Michael Cassidy, Thomas Lennon, Tig Notaro, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Cephas Jones. Written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama. Directed by Ken Marino. (1:52) PG.
Elizabeth Harvest —^ Newly married to a genius scientist and ensconced at his estate, a young woman discovers secrets that make her question what she knows about herself. With Abbey Lee, Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, Matthew Beard, Dylan Baker. Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez. (1:45) NR.
40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie —^ Filmmaker and fan Lee Aronsohn reunites the unsung Boulder, Colo., band for a reunion concert in this documentary. (1:39) NR.
Gavagai —^ In Norway, a German businessman struggles to complete the work of his late wife translating the writings of a poet into Chinese. With Anni-Kristiina Juuso, Andreas Lust, Mikkel Gaup. Written by Kirk Kjeldsen. Directed by Rob Tregenza. In English and Norwegian with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society —^ Shortly after World War II, an English author encounters a group formed on the isle during the German occupation and decides to write a book about them. With Lily James, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Brown-Findlay, Glen Powell, Matthew Goode, Tom Courtenay. Written by Thomas Bezucha, Don Roos; based on the novel by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. Directed by Mike Newell. (2:04) NR.
Hope Springs Eternal —^ Famous online as “the girl dying of cancer,” a teen hides the truth when tests reveal she’s been cured. With Mia Rose Frampton, Stony Blyden, Juliette Angelo, Beau Brooks. Written by Stephanie Mickus. Directed by Jack C. Newell. (1:18) PG.
The Island —^ A meteorite heading toward Earth doesn’t dissuade a man from fantasizing about a colleague and winning the lottery until the impact leaves him shipwrecked with an unlikely group of co-workers. With Huang Bo, Shu Qi, Wang Baoqiang, Zhang Yixing. Directed by Huang Bo. In Chinese with English subtitles. (2:14) NR.
The Meg —^ A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible necessitating a rescue operation at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Cliff Curtis. Written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, based on the novel by Steve Alten. Directed by Jon Turteltaub. (1:53) PG-13.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post —^ Sent to a gay conversion therapy center, a young woman bonds with a stoner amputee and a Lakota Two-Spirit. With Chloe Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Jennifer Ehle, Emily Skeggs, Owen Campbell. Written by Desiree Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele, based on the novel by Emily M. Danforth. Directed by Akhavan. (1:30) NR.
No Date, No Signature —^ A doctor in an Iranian medical examiner’s office feels he may be responsible for one of the deceased. With Amir Agha’ee, Zakieh Behbahani, Sa’eed Dakh. Written by Vahid Jalilvand and Ali Zarnegar. Directed by Jalilvand. In Farsi with English subtitles. (1:44) NR.
A Prayer Before Dawn —^ A young English boxer, imprisoned in Thailand, participates in brutal muay thai tournaments hoping to escape drugs and gangs. With Joe Cole. Written by Jonathan Hirschbein, Nick Saltrese. Directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire. (1:56) R.
Pretty Bad Actress —^ A former child star is kidnapped by a stalker and must rely on her assistant to save her. With Stephanie Hodes, Heather McComb, Danny Woodburn, John Hensley, Jillian Bell. Written and directed by Nick Fituri Scown. (1:25) NR.
Slender Man —^ Teens perform a rite in a small Massachusetts town hoping to disprove a terrifying local legend. With Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, Javier Botet. Written by David Birke, based on a character by Victor Surge. Directed by Sylvain White. PG-13.
What Still Remains — In a post-apocalyptic world, a woman loses her family and must learn which survivors she can trust. With Lulu Antariksa, Colin O’Donoghue, Mimi Rogers, Dohn Norwood, Jeff Kober. Written and directed by Josh Mendoza. (1:31) NR.
(Critics’ Picks capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.) and other reviewers.)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Milford Graves: Full Mantis —^ A documentary profiles the famous jazz percussionist. ~7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
Rock 'n' Roll High School and Detroit Rock City —^ Two '70s rock-related movies are screened on the bar's patio. ~9 p.m. Wednesday. Bar Redux~
Friday Night Drive-In —^ Camp films including Phantom from the 10,000 Leagues, Attack of the Giant Leeches and Creature from the Haunted Sea are screened on the patio. 9 p.m. Friday. Bar Redux~
Summer of '84 —^ Teenage friends spy on their police officer neighbor, whom they suspect is a serial killer. 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
The Sound of Music —^ Participants are encouraged to dress up and sing along at a screening of the musical. 6 p.m. Saturday. National World War II Museum~
STAGE
ON STAGE
Bad Girls of Burlesque.^ House of Blues~, 225 Decatur St.~ — Gogo McGregor hosts the burlesque show. Tickets $21. 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Best of Sinatra.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99. 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The Last!.^ The Drifter Hotel~, 3522 Tulane Ave.~ — Aqua Mob New Orleans presents the water ballet parody of The Last Unicorn. Sliding scale tickets $15. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Lulu White: Queen of Storyville.^ Teatro Wego!~, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego~ — Singer Anais St. John stars in the performance about the notable Storyville madam. Tickets $20-$30. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
Vieux Carre.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents Tennessee Williams' drama about a young writer in a bohemian French Quarter boarding house. Visit www.twtheatrenola.com for details. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Waterworld: The Musical.^ Maison de Macarty Bed & Breakfast~, 3820 Burgundy St.~ — There are DJ performances and a pool party at 6 p.m. before a pool-based adaptation of the movie Waterworld. Tickets $15-$20. 8 p.m. Wednesday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues (Big Mama's Lounge)~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Just This Once.^ Nola Spaces~, 1719 Toledano St.~ — The three-troupe improv showcase features Mr. Acula, Mitch and Smarthouse. Tickets $7. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kerwin Claiborne.^ Howlin' Wolf (Porch)~, 907 S. Peters St.~ — The comedian's stand-up and sketch comedy tour is Don't You Do This to Me. 7 p.m. Saturday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Mark Normand.^ One Eyed Jacks~, 615 Toulouse St.~ — The comedian performs on his "Don't Be Yourself" tour. Tickets $16. 9 p.m. Friday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ninja Sex Party.^ Joy Theater~, 1200 Canal St.~ — The musical comedy duo performs on its Tour de Force tour. Tickets $30. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Stoked.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Mary-Devon Dupuy and Lane Lonion host the stand-up comedy show. 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Think You're Funny?.^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Wednesday.
ART
HAPPENINGS
Bryan Lee Jr., Suzanne Mobley.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — The Paper Monument founders discuss the ways their project and Changing Course: Reflections on New Orleans Histories tell the story of forgotten or marginalized New Orleans communities. 2 p.m. Friday.
Champagne & Art Tours.^ The Jung Hotel & Residences~, 1500 Canal St.~ — Free champagne accompanies a weekly tour of the hotel's commissioned artworks. 5 p.m. Friday.
MUSEUMS
Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — "A Precise Vision: The Architectural Archival Watercolors of Jim Blanchard," watercolor works by the artist, through Sunday. "Salazar: Portraits of Influence in Spanish New Orleans, 1785-1802," works telling the story of Josef Francisco Xavier de Salazar y Mendoza, through Sept. 2.
Louisiana State Museum~, Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "Big Wheel Keep on Turning: Steamboats in Louisiana," work exploring the history of steamboats, through Aug. 19.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — "Carlos Rolon: Outside/In," works connecting New Orleans, Latin America and the Caribbean by the artist, through Aug. 26. "Veronese in Murano: Two Venetian Renaissance Masterpieces Restored," two paintings by Paolo Veronese, through Sept. 3. "Changing Course: Reflecting on New Orleans' Histories," contemporary art projects focusing on forgotten or marginalized New Orleans stories, through Sept. 18.
Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St.~ — "Constructing the Break," works from 29 regional artists curated by Allison M. Glenn, through Oct. 6.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St.~ — "It’s Carnival Time in Louisiana," Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items; "Living with Hurricanes: Katrina and Beyond,” interactive displays and artifacts; both through December.
The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St.~ — "New Orleans: Between Heaven and Hell," history-based installation by Robin Reynolds, through Sept. 15. "The Seignouret-Brulatour House: A New Chapter," model of a 200-year-old French Quarter building and historic site, through December.
National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope," film, photographs and more exploring Bob Hope's career, through Feb. 10, 2019.
American Italian Cultural Center~, 537 S. Peters St.~ — "The Luke Fontana Collection," works by the artist, through December.
Louisiana Children's Museum~, 420 Julia St.~ — Historic French Quarter life and architecture exhibit by The Historic New Orleans Collection, through December.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ Citywide~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the French Market (1008 N. Peters St.) 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There also is a market in Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market features vegetables, fruits, flowers and other items. Visit www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org for details. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market features more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Grow Dat Farm Stand.^ Grow Dat Youth Farm~, New Orleans City Park, 150 Zachary Taylor Drive~ — Grow Dat Youth Farm sells its produce. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.