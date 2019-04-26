Gov. John Bel Edwards and his two Republican challengers are scheduled to appear Wednesday at a forum in Baton Rouge.
Edwards, a Democrat who is seeking a second term, Republican businessman Eddie Rispone and U. S. Rep. Ralph Abraham are set to take part in the annual Oil & Natural Gas Industry Day.
All three contenders are supposed to share their vision for the future of the industry and how to address what sponsors call barriers to growth in the state.
The gathering will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at A.Z. Young Park at the State Capitol.
Sponsors include the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, Consumer Energy Alliance and the Grow Louisiana Coalition, which bills itself as an oil and gas industry support group.
Gordon Dove, a former state House member who is president of Terrebonne Parish, will also address the gathering.
Middle school students are set to be on hand for science, technology, engineering and math activities -- STEM.