Shrimp Clemenceau
From “The Dooky Chase Cookbook.” You may adjust the butter amount, and use frozen peas. Makes 4 servings.
1 stick butter
2 medium potatoes, peeled, diced small
2 pounds small shrimp, peeled, deveined
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup button mushrooms
1 cup green peas
¼ teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
½ cup white wine
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1. Melt butter in 2-quart saucepan. Add potatoes. Cook 5 minutes.
2. Add shrimp, garlic and mushrooms. Cook until shrimp are tender.
3. Add peas, parsley and wine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 5 minutes. Serve.