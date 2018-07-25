Over the years, Scot Craig gradually transformed his Mid-City restaurant Katie’s from a traditional Creole-Italian joint to a modern neighborhood eatery, folding in pizza, smoked meats and more original dishes.
Francesca by Katie’s (515 Harrison Ave., 504-266-2511), his next act, starts with that broader foundation of comfort food and recasts it with a different setting for the Lakeview neighborhood.
The format is deli-style (order at the front counter and snag a table), and it has some deli standards on its menu too. But Francesca is a mix of more influences, including those brought to the table by Craig’s business partner in this new venture — his wife, Stephanie Francesca Craig.
She’s a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and in particular the Hill, that city’s historic Italian neighborhood. That accounts for some of the Italian flavor across the sandwich menu (a classic sub, sausage and peppers, meatballs). Walk to the back of Francesca and you’ll see a replica of the front door to the St. Louis house that Stephanie Craig’s grandmother called home.
“She inspired me to do this,” Scot Craig said of his wife. “It’s our first business together, and we’re really excited about what we can bring to this neighborhood.”
Elsewhere the Francesca menu draws on flavors closer to home. If you’ve been to Katie‘s, you’ll recognize some signature dishes at Francesca, like “the legend” (barbecue shrimp and cochon de lait together in a po-boy) and the one-size specialty pizzas (some bubbling with Provel cheese, the peculiar pride of St. Louis).
And if you remember Charlie’s Delicatessen, Francesca’s pre-Katrina predecessor at this Harrison Avenue address, you’ll probably remember the Moon. This was a monstrous deli sandwich on a muffuletta loaf stacked with roast beef, ham, provolone and Swiss, red cabbage coleslaw and Russian dressing. It’s back at Francesca now.
Francesca joins an increasingly busy stretch of restaurants through this part of Lakeview, though its address has long been a neighborhood eatery.
It was formerly Koz’s (a po-boy shop that still maintains its original Harahan location). The space here has been thoroughly redone, with a counter and cooler cases for prepared meals up front and a long dining room stretching back.
Pizza production has its own area in the kitchen, centered on an old-school, six-stack pizzeria oven, and there’s a smoker out back surrounded by logs.
The Francesca menu includes burgers and salads, sandwiches, pizzas and daily plate specials. The restaurant serves beer and wine.
Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks planned for Metairie
There’s a new restaurant taking shape in Heritage Plaza in Metairie from a familiar name in New Orleans restaurants.
Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks is slated to open around mid-August on the lobby level of the office tower at 111 Veterans Blvd., taking over the space that was previously home to Ralph Brennan’s Heritage Grill.
It’s the latest from restaurateur Desi Vega, who also runs his namesake steakhouse in the CBD and Desi Vega’s Prime Burgers & Shakes in Harahan. He’s also a partner in Mr. John’s Steakhouse on St. Charles Avenue and the new Shipley Do-nuts franchise in Metairie.
This new restaurant will bring steaks to the table too, though it is planned as more of an upscale/casual seafood house.
Steamed seafood, in particular, will be the specialty, with steamed Dungeness crabs, king crabs and snow crabs, lobster and other varieties. There will be at least three types of Gulf fish on the menu daily.
For inspiration, Vega looked back to his own history. His family once ran Visko’s, a long-gone Gretna restaurant known for its steamed seafood (Vega’s family bought the restaurant from the founding Vuskovich family).
“I always liked that idea,” he said. “We wanted to make something here that will be upscale/casual, still kid-friendly and bring something different.”
Robert Bruce, who was once chef at Mr. John’s, will run the kitchen at Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks. As general manager, Vega has tapped Kevin Delaune, a longtime presence at Emeril’s Restaurant before his departure from that downtown restaurant earlier this year.
Renovations are underway for the restaurant space. The bar will have a happy hour and Desi Vega Seafood & Steak will serve lunch and dinner.